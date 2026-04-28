KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment

KNUT Deputy Secretary General Hesbon Agola during an interview on Radio Generation on April 28,2026.PHOTO/Ignatius Openje/RG

This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

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This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Appearing before the National Assembly plenary on April 22,2026, Ogamba said, “It is this amount that’s supposed to be availed by Treasury to enable the payment of this pending bill… we have had discussions with them because in the supplementary this figure was not allocated.”

Ogamba added that negotiations are ongoing to have the funds included in the 2026–27 Budget Policy Statement.

However, Kenya’s education system is under renewed pressure after teachers’ representatives raised concern over delayed payments for those who handled last year’s national examinations, even as the government admits a large funding gap affecting the same process.

KNUT Deputy Secretary General Hesbon Agola has questioned why thousands of teachers are still waiting for their money months after completing exam duties, saying the situation reflects deeper problems in planning and funding. Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, he said more than 50,000 teachers who took part in the exercise are affected.

“The teachers who supervised and invigilated national examinations last year have not been paid up to now, and we are going towards May,” he said.

His remarks follow a disclosure in Parliament by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who said the government is struggling with a Sh4.7 billion deficit required to settle outstanding payments for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council.

Appearing before the National Assembly on April 22, 2026, Ogamba said the funds were not captured in the supplementary budget and are still being negotiated with Treasury.

“It is this amount that’s supposed to be availed by Treasury to enable the payment of this pending bill… we have had discussions with them because in the supplementary this figure was not allocated.”

He added that discussions are ongoing to include the amount in the 2026–27 Budget Policy Statement so that the arrears can be cleared.

However, Agola said the delays raise serious concerns about how education funds are planned and released, especially with new assessment cycles approaching.

“If these teachers have not been paid up to now and we are planning to run assessments starting November, what is happening?” he asked.

Parliamentary figures show that the government set aside Sh5.9 billion for national examinations and assessments in the 2025–26 financial year, covering KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA.

Even so, the total cost was placed at Sh12.7 billion, leaving a wide gap in funding.

Lawmakers were told the shortfall has led to unpaid obligations in several areas, including Sh1.1 billion for KCSE administration, Sh475 million for KJSEA, and Sh26 million for KPSEA. Other unpaid dues include allowances for drivers, security personnel and contracted exam staff.

Kenya’s education system is under renewed pressure after teachers’ representatives raised concern over delayed payments for those who handled last year’s national examinations, even as the government admits a large funding gap affecting the same process.

KNUT Deputy Secretary General Hesbon Agola has questioned why thousands of teachers are still waiting for their money months after completing exam duties, saying the situation reflects deeper problems in planning and funding. Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, he said more than 50,000 teachers who took part in the exercise are affected.

“The teachers who supervised and invigilated national examinations last year have not been paid up to now, and we are going towards May,” he said.

His remarks follow a disclosure in Parliament by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who said the government is struggling with a Sh4.7 billion deficit required to settle outstanding payments for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council.

Appearing before the National Assembly on April 22, 2026, Ogamba said the funds were not captured in the supplementary budget and are still being negotiated with Treasury.

“It is this amount that’s supposed to be availed by Treasury to enable the payment of this pending bill… we have had discussions with them because in the supplementary this figure was not allocated,” he said.

The CS added that discussions are ongoing to include the amount in the 2026–27 Budget Policy Statement so that the arrears can be cleared.

However, Otieno said the delays raise serious concerns about how education funds are planned and released, especially with new assessment cycles approaching.

“If these teachers have not been paid up to now and we are planning to run assessments starting November, what is happening?” he asked.

Parliamentary figures show that the government set aside Sh5.9 billion for national examinations and assessments in the 2025–26 financial year, covering KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA.

Even so, the total cost was placed at Sh12.7 billion, leaving a wide gap in funding.

Lawmakers were told the shortfall has led to unpaid obligations in several areas, including Sh1.1 billion for KCSE administration, Sh475 million for KJSEA, and Sh26 million for KPSEA. Other unpaid dues include allowances for drivers, security personnel and contracted exam staff.

Otieno warned that continued delays could weaken confidence in the national examination system, which he described as central to the school calendar.

“There is a challenge in budgeting for assessments, and assessments are like the master key of the education calendar,” he said.

Going further, KNUT Deputy Secretary General also raised concerns over accountability in past allocations, questioning whether some funds were returned or redirected.

“We cannot say we budgeted for everything and not the assessment,” he said.

Otieno warned that continued delays could weaken confidence in the national examination system, which he described as central to the school calendar.

“There is a challenge in budgeting for assessments, and assessments are like the master key of the education calendar,” he said.

The KNUT official also raised concerns over accountability in past allocations, questioning whether some funds were returned or redirected.

“We cannot say we budgeted for everything and not the assessment,” he said.

Otieno faulted the continued delays despite budgetary provisions, questioning financial management within the system.

“If these teachers have not been paid up to now and we are planning to run assessments starting November, what is happening?” he asked.

The dispute unfolds against a wider funding crisis in the education sector. According to parliamentary disclosures, the government allocated Sh5.9 billion for national examinations and assessments in the 2025–26 financial year, including KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA.

However, the National Assembly was informed that the actual requirement stood at Sh12.7 billion, leaving a significant shortfall.

CS Ogamba told MPs that the gap has left arrears across multiple components, including Sh1.1 billion for KCSE administration, Sh475 million for KJSEA, and Sh26 million for KPSEA, alongside unpaid allowances for drivers, security personnel and examiners.

Otieno warned that such delays risk undermining the credibility of national assessments. “There is a challenge in budgeting for assessments, and assessments are like the master key of the education calendar,” he said, urging Parliament and the Treasury to prioritise timely funding.

The union official also questioned whether funds meant for last year’s exercise were returned or misallocated, calling for greater transparency.

“We cannot say we budgeted for everything and not the assessment,” he said.

As pressure mounts on the government to clear arrears, education stakeholders warn that continued delays could disrupt upcoming national examinations and further strain relations with contracted education personnel