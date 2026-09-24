KNUT protests alleged transfer of 15,000 members to KUPPET
KNUT officials from the Rift Valley say the affected teachers had already chosen KNUT as their union and should not have been shifted to another organisation without their consent.
KNUT officials from the Rift Valley say the affected teachers had already chosen KNUT as their union and should not have been shifted to another organisation without their consent.
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The teachers presented their concerns, particularly on career stagnation, promotions, housing, medical cover and the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.
Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang’ and Seme MP James Nyikal have demanded evidence from National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula after he alleged that some MPs receive TSC employment letters that could be used to help constituents—and that some may be sold to jobseekers.
The controversy comes as TSC has advertised 20,000 permanent and pensionable positions for junior schools, putting the commission's recruitment process under close attention.
The former Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General made the disclosure on Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education for vetting over his proposed appointment to the TSC.
The TSC nominations were announced as part of a wider list of appointments, promotions and redeployments approved by the President.
The meeting comes amid continued concerns from teachers over access to medical services following the transition to the new health insurance system, with stakeholders pushing for improved efficiency and expanded healthcare access across the country.
The Social Health Authority, Ministry of Health and KNUT agreed measures to address POMSF operational challenges for teachers’ medical scheme, including last expense processing, overseas treatment, IVF coverage and a ban on out-of-pocket payments.
KNUT Deputy SG Hesbon Otieno Agola says delayed capitation and unpaid balances are leaving public schools with accumulating supplier debts. He argues new allocations often clear arrears rather than fund learning activities.
This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).
Under the arrangement, Sh300,000 last expense payments for deceased principal members are now ready, with the Ministry confirming that all verified claims have been processed and will be released.
Speaking in Kakamega on Thursday, KNUT Kakamega North Secretary General Shadrack Muyaka criticised the slow pace of payments to exam invigilators, supervisors, and markers, noting that trust between teachers and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has been weakened.
Former KNUT boss Wilson Sossion has accused current leaders of weakening the union’s advocacy and confirmed interest in contesting Collins Oyuu for secretary-general in the April 2026 elections.
PS Bitok said the Ministry of Education values the partnership it enjoys with teachers’ unions, describing it as critical to the successful implementation of ongoing and future reforms in the sector.
The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya Teachers Health and Welfare Association insist that teachers cannot be rushed into joining a scheme whose details remain unclear.
Knut Secretary General Oyuu described the agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as a fair outcome given the economic situation
KNUT urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to expedite the salary negotiations before the June 30 deadline.
The growing dispute places more than Sh40 million in monthly agency fees at the center of a fierce standoff.