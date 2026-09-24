Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KNUT

KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment
Education and Career

KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment

This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

By
KNUT threatens withdrawal from 2026 exams over unpaid arrears
Education and Career

KNUT threatens withdrawal from 2026 exams over unpaid arrears

Speaking in Kakamega on Thursday, KNUT Kakamega North Secretary General Shadrack Muyaka criticised the slow pace of payments to exam invigilators, supervisors, and markers, noting that trust between teachers and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has been weakened.

By