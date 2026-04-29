JSC nominates Justice Mohamed Warsame for appointment as Supreme Court Judge
Chief Justice Koome noted that the Commission was satisfied that Justice Warsame met the threshold required for elevation to the highest court in the land.
Chief Justice Koome noted that the Commission was satisfied that Justice Warsame met the threshold required for elevation to the highest court in the land.
The Judicial Service Commission began recruitment and selection interviews for a Supreme Court judge on April 28, 2026, following the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim in Nairobi. The process will shortlist candidates for presidential nomination and National Assembly vetting.
In a Gazette notice dated March 6, CJ Koome named Gerald Mutiso to preside over matters relating to corruption and economic crimes under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
Previously, a petition by Thomas Mosomi Oyugi was dismissed after the court ruled that it lacked merit and did not demonstrate a public interest impact.