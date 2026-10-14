SRC warns judges’ car allowances could leave taxpayers with Sh9.8 billion bill
The Supreme Court is due to hear the case on Wednesday, October 14, following an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that upheld the payments.
The Supreme Court is due to hear the case on Wednesday, October 14, following an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that upheld the payments.
The murder case, filed in 2012, took more than a decade to reach judgment. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the High Court convicted Sagaray and the three Kenyan co-accused, finding that the prosecution had proved the murder charge against them
Speaking during Sunday service at St Michael All Angels ACK Cathedral in Bondo Town, Siaya County on Sunday, Tuju appealed to fellow Christians to pray for his children, saying he had been able to cope with his own difficulties through his faith.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Thursday, Baraza questioned why presidential results took longer to reach the national tallying centre compared with results for other elective positions.
The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument
According to Oginga, the former President was in a position to take action during the election period and should therefore not continue engaging in debate over the results.
Justice Ouko said simply pointing to breaches of electoral law is not enough to persuade the court to overturn a presidential result. Petitioners must demonstrate that the problems were so widespread and serious that, when considered together, they undermined the integrity of the election.
Ruto defeated Raila Odinga with 50.5% of the vote against Odinga’s 48.8%
Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution on Thursday, Koome said Kenyans had confidence in the Judiciary, demonstrated by their decision to bring disputes before the courts.
The senator said the former president’s actions before the election showed an intention to create a political opening for a candidate outside the two communities(Kikuyu and Kalenjin) that had historically dominated Kenya’s presidency
Ruto said Uhuru had remained involved in efforts to bring opposition forces together, accusing his predecessor of supporting and organising political allies opposed to his government.
The interim orders were issued on August 18, 2026, in Supreme Court Petition E025 of 2026 following a Notice of Motion application by Huelands Limited.
Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 and later challenged his removal in the High Court. The court dismissed his case in June 2026, prompting him to move to the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal had found that the land was surrendered for public use in 1984, meaning the companies could not wait for decades and later return to seek payment for the property.
The survivors have returned to the Supreme Court in a case challenging what they describe as years of exclusion from compensation, recognition and other forms of support given to victims of political violence.
According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.
The direction, issued by the country’s highest court last Friday, temporarily puts on hold a decision that could have a major impact on the 2027 General Election by settling a long-standing constitutional question on the eligibility of impeached State officers.
Even with the temporary break from normal court sessions, the Supreme Court said urgent matters will continue to receive attention throughout the recess.
Mwilu observed that nomination disputes have become more common over the years and are increasingly raising constitutional issues. She said this shows that political players are embracing legal and constitutional channels to settle disagreements instead of pursuing other options.
The decision came as the apex court dismissed an appeal filed by the family of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif alongside two media organisations, who sought to overturn part of a Court of Appeal judgment arising from his death in Kenya.
In a ruling delivered by a five-judge bench, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by Sharif’s widow, Javeria Siddique, the Kenya Union of Journalists and the Kenya Correspondents Association, effectively upholding the Court of Appeal’s findings on the issues under dispute.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Judiciary welcomed the approval, saying the expansion had become necessary due to increasing pressure on its current facilities.
According to LSK President Charles Kanjama, employers are obligated to follow existing court orders and cannot independently decide to continue deductions under a law that has already been declared unconstitutional.
A five-judge High Court bench declared former Chief Justice David Maraga’s September 21, 2020 advisory unconstitutional. The court said a March 2017 decision directing Parliament to pass two-thirds gender legislation remains enforceable.
Omae said the commission under his leadership would put focus on healing divisions, promoting peaceful coexistence and reinforcing unity among communities.
Gachagua points out that the Court of Appeal had previously quashed the initial bench formed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and directed that Chief Justice Martha Koome take charge of constituting a fresh panel.
The case dates back to 2018 when LSK moved to court challenging sections of the cybercrimes law, arguing that some provisions threatened constitutional freedoms.
The abandoned case had sought to disqualify Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima and Fredah Mugambi, with the former Deputy President alleging bias and conflict of interest in how they were handling the consolidated petitions challenging his removal from office.
In recent days, Junior Secondary School teachers staged demonstrations across the country, demanding that all interns be confirmed immediately, alongside publication of a clear plan showing timelines for absorption.
Court of Appeal judge Francis Tuiyott, during a Judicial Service Commission interview for a Supreme Court position, raised questions on whether “consent” in FGM cases is truly free, urging courts to interpret the law with Kenya’s constitutional history.