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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Supreme Court

ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?
Politics

ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?

The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument

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Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders
Corridors of Justice

Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders

According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.

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Ex-DP abandons fight to remove impeachment judges
News

Ex-DP abandons fight to remove impeachment judges

The abandoned case had sought to disqualify Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima and Fredah Mugambi, with the former Deputy President alleging bias and conflict of interest in how they were handling the consolidated petitions challenging his removal from office.

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