Final batch of Kenyan police officers returns from Haiti Mission

The last group of 150 officers from Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), marking the conclusion of their deployment under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti.

The officers touched down on Tuesday evening, bringing to a close Kenya’s latest rotation of personnel assigned to support security operations in the Caribbean nation.

Their return signals a key milestone in Kenya’s participation in the international mission aimed at restoring stability in Haiti.

The delegation was led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who had travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with local authorities and mission partners.

Upon arrival at JKIA, the officers and senior officials were received by Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, alongside Abraham Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs.

Also present at the airport were Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, as well as other senior security officers.

Speaking shortly after arrival, Murkomen commended the officers for their service, describing their mission as critical to international peace and security efforts.

“Our officers have represented Kenya with professionalism and dedication,” he said. “Their contribution to restoring order and supporting the people of Haiti is a testament to Kenya’s commitment to global peacekeeping.”

Inspector General Kanja also praised the returning officers, noting that their experience in Haiti had strengthened Kenya’s capacity in handling complex security operations.

The MSS mission, backed by the United Nations, has brought together security personnel from multiple countries to assist Haitian authorities in addressing gang violence and stabilising key institutions.

Officials said the Kenyan contingent played a central role in the mission, particularly in supporting law enforcement operations and protecting critical infrastructure.

The government has maintained that participation in the Haiti mission aligns with Kenya’s broader foreign policy objectives and its role in supporting international peacekeeping initiatives.

As the officers reunite with their families and resume duties at home, authorities indicated that lessons learned from the mission will be integrated into future policing strategies.

The return of the final contingent marks the end of a significant chapter in Kenya’s involvement in Haiti, underscoring the country’s growing role in global security operations.