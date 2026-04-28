Millicent Omanga opens up on tough campaign life amid pressure of family duties

Businesswoman and former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga says campaigning has become increasingly demanding, driven by what she describes as deepening economic hardship and widespread struggles among Kenyans accessing basic services.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation’s Wind Down show on Tuesday, Omanga said the realities on the ground have made it impossible for leaders to remain detached from politics or stay away from public engagement.

The former Senator said the situation in the country continues to push her back to the campaign trail despite the pressure it places on her personal life.

“For sure, it’s not easy. But Kenyans are suffering, so we must go out," she said.

Omanga pointed to economic strain affecting households, saying many families are struggling with basic needs such as education and healthcare.

She also raised concerns about the health sector, saying patients are facing difficulties due to shortages in hospitals and high costs of treatment.

“There are no medicines in hospitals. The system has failed," Omanga stated.

The businesswoman further said she often encounters cases where families are unable to clear hospital bills or handle situations involving sick relatives.

She also mentioned concerns raised by teachers over changes in medical cover, saying many are struggling to afford treatment under the current arrangements.

Omanga added that even salaried workers are feeling the impact of reduced incomes and rising living costs.

“Even payslips are painful,” she said. She said these challenges are what continue to push her to remain active in politics. “We can’t get tired,” she said. “We must deliver for Kenyans.”

On February 8, 2026, Omanga officially broke ranks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and declared her alignment with the United Opposition.

Omanga had been a long-time UDA loyalist and a vocal supporter of President William Ruto in the 2022 elections; however, she stopped short of announcing the political party she will contest under.

Instead, she openly declared her support for key opposition figures, including Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee Party’s Fred Matiang’i, and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

She further confirmed that she will once again seek the Nairobi County Woman Representative seat in 2027, a position she narrowly lost in the last general election.

Omanga joins a crowded race to succeed incumbent Esther Passaris, who has declared she will not defend her seat in 2027. Other potential contenders include Nominated Senators Karen Nyamu, Tabitha Mutinda, Crystal Asige, activist Hanifa Adan, and social media personality Maverick Aoko.

Balancing politics and family life

Going further, Omanga also opened up about the strain of balancing political campaigns with family responsibilities, saying the demands of leadership often interfere with time at home.

She said being a mother and wife makes the balancing act even more difficult, especially with long travel schedules and late-night returns from campaign rallies.

“It’s a tough balance,” she said. “You are a mother and a wife.”

Omanga said she relies on support from her family, especially her husband, when she is away for long periods during campaigns.

“I have an understanding husband,” she said. “He covers the gap.”

She added that she tries to make the most of the limited time at home by focusing fully on her children when available.

She said women in politics face greater pressure compared to men because of family expectations alongside leadership duties.