BBS Mall defends bodaboda zoning rules after social media backlash

Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Nairobi has moved to calm tensions with motorcycle taxi operators after social media posts highlighted restrictions on bodaboda access around the busy Eastleigh shopping centre.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, the mall's management insisted that the facility was not seeking to ban bodabodas but was instead enforcing clearly designated zones for different forms of transport to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

“BBS Mall has designated specific areas for different modes of transport to ensure the safety, security, and smooth flow of traffic for all visitors,” the statement read in parts.

“Bodabodas are welcome to operate within their assigned zones.” The clarification comes after online complaints suggested that bodaboda riders were being barred from operating near the mall.

Management acknowledged the concerns but attributed them to incidents in which riders entered areas reserved for taxis.

“Our approach is not to restrict access, but to maintain order and protect all road users,” the statement continued.

“We remain committed to engaging constructively with bodaboda operators and the wider community to ensure clarity, cooperation, and a safe environment for everyone.”

BBS Mall, located on General Waruinge Street in Eastleigh, has become a popular commercial hub in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Like many commercial spaces in Nairobi, it has had to manage the competing demands of private cars, taxis, delivery motorcycles and the ubiquitous bodaboda fleet that forms the backbone of transport for many residents.

Bodaboda operators provide vital last-mile connectivity across Kenya’s capital but have frequently clashed with authorities and private establishments over parking, traffic congestion and safety issues.

Similar disputes have played out at shopping centres, hospitals and office parks across the city in recent years.

BBS Mall management said it hoped the statement would clear up misunderstandings and foster better cooperation between operators, visitors and the facility.