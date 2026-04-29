MPs demand higher funding for cancer care amid patient struggles

Cancer patients in Kenya could soon get stronger financial support if proposed changes adopted by Parliament are implemented, after lawmakers approved a report that exposes deep gaps in treatment cover, rising costs, and growing pressure on families under the current health insurance system.

The National Assembly has endorsed recommendations tabled by Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Ntwiga, acting on behalf of the Committee on Health, following consideration of Public Petition No. 21 of 2025 submitted by the Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations. The petition brings together more than 70 civil society groups representing patients and caregivers across the country.

MPs noted that the shift from the National Health Insurance Fund to the Social Health Authority has created new challenges for cancer patients, especially in accessing consistent and affordable treatment. The House was told that Kenya records about 44,000 new cancer cases every year, with over 29,000 deaths, with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers being the most common.

During the debate, legislators described the situation as worsening household finances, with many families forced into loans, donations, and public fundraising to meet hospital bills. Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri termed cancer a “national crisis” that has drained family resources and forced some patients to seek treatment outside the country.

A major point of concern was the restructuring of oncology benefits under SHA. The Committee observed that the previous individual cover under NHIF allowed patients access to up to Sh680,000 annually, but this has now been replaced with a household package capped at Sh550,000, consisting of Sh400,000 from the Social Health Insurance Fund and Sh150,000 from the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

MPs warned that the new structure places pressure on households where more than one patient requires treatment, limiting access to life-saving care. Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney pointed to delays in approvals, drug shortages, and administrative hurdles, saying interruptions in treatment worsen patient outcomes.

“You cannot be insured and still be forced to buy drugs out of pocket,” he said, terming the situation a “mockery” of the system.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo cited evidence showing that full cancer treatment can cost more than Sh3.8 million, far above what most patients can access under current coverage. A survey involving 118 patients and caregivers showed that 60 percent exhaust their benefits before the end of the year, with many doing so within just three months.

“This is not just a policy issue; it is a life-and-death matter,” he said, urging urgent reforms to the system.

To address the crisis, the report recommends raising oncology cover to at least Sh830,000 per patient annually, increasing funding for key health programmes, and carrying out a forensic audit of SHA payments. It also proposes a faster digital approval system for cancer treatment and improved claims processing.

The Committee further wants hospitals reimbursed within 90 days and nationwide public awareness campaigns launched to educate patients on available benefits.

Concerns were also raised over unequal access to cancer care services across the country. Marsabit County MP Naomi Waqo said patients in remote areas travel long distances, sometimes over 300 kilometres, to reach treatment centres, often selling assets to cover costs.

“There are regions where patients must travel over 300 kilometres just to receive initial care,” she said, calling for investment in county-level facilities.

Some MPs pushed for stronger action, with Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi urging that cancer be declared a national disaster and treatment fully subsidised.

However, Magarini MP Harrison Kombe called for balance, saying existing progress under SHA should also be recognised despite the gaps.

“We must appreciate progress even as we push for improvements,” he said.