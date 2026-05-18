EPRA revises fuel prices after pressure from transport operators, cuts diesel by Sh10.06

Top Stories · Samuel Otieno ·
EPRA revises fuel prices after pressure from transport operators, cuts diesel by Sh10.06
In Summary

Under the new review, which takes effect from May 19 to June 14, 2026, diesel prices in Nairobi will drop by Sh10.06 per litre, while kerosene prices will rise sharply by Sh38.60 per litre. Petrol prices remain unchanged.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has revised fuel prices following pressure from public transport operators over the widening gap between diesel and kerosene prices.

Under the new review, which takes effect from May 19 to June 14, 2026, diesel prices will drop by Sh10.06 per litre, while kerosene prices will rise sharply by Sh38.60 per litre. Petrol prices remain unchanged.

EPRA said the adjustment was meant to reduce the risk of fuel adulteration caused by the large price difference between diesel and kerosene.

Motorists in Nairobi will now pay Sh232.86 per litre for diesel, Sh191.38 for kerosene, while super petrol remains at Sh214.25 per litre.

More to follow..

Tags

EPRA diesel Transport Strike

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