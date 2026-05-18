MKF interim chair hails Autocross as new beginning for registered federation

Newly registered Motocross Kenya Federation (MKF) interim chairperson Carl Tundo has hailed the successful conclusion of the second round of the 2026 Shell Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship held on May 16–17 at Stoni Athi Resort, describing it as a new beginning for the federation after a turbulent period.

Tundo spoke on Sunday after the event, which attracted more than 45 competitors, just days after Sports Registrar Rose Wasike officially issued the federation with a Certificate of Registration on May 12, 2026, making MKF the legitimate governing body under the Sports Act.

“This is a new beginning for motocross, which is now on the rise after a turbulent period,” said Tundo.

“This championship marks a new era. We are using this as a stepping stone to build motorsport in Kenya,” he added, while congratulating the youngsters who took part in the event.

The competition featured the youngest driver, seven-year-old Myles O’Neal, who competed in the cadet junior buggy category, among 15 competitors aged below 18 years.

Karamveer Rooprai won the junior buggy category, while Gurdeep Singh emerged victorious in the 2WD Turbo Buggy class.

Altaf Ganatra won the 2WD non-turbo category ahead of Michuki Hinga, while Amaan Ganatra and Tinashe Gatimu dominated the 4WD with 35mm restrictor class.

Javed Lota won the Open Class ahead of Clement Marini, while Shaz Esmael completed the podium in third place.

Youth competitor Neel Gohil, speaking on behalf of the young drivers, said proper governance would help develop the next generation of rally drivers in Kenya.

“Today is an important moment for all of us as young competitors because we are witnessing a new beginning for motorsport in Kenya,” he said.

“I would first like to recognise and thank the team that stepped forward and took on the difficult responsibility of helping fix and rebuild the sport for the future. We welcome Motorsport Kenya and the direction it is taking towards development, inclusion and professionalism.”