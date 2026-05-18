Interior CS Murkomen condemns killing of Rachel Wandetto in Mwiki

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the killing of Rachel Wandetto, a woman who gained national attention after tattooing William Ruto’s image on her body.

Wandetto died on Monday at Kenyatta National Hospital, days after suffering severe burns in an attack by unknown assailants in Nairobi’s Mwiki area, an incident authorities say may have been linked to political intolerance.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CS highlighted that he was “profoundly saddened” by Wandetto’s death, which occurred at Kenyatta National Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment following what he described as a “heinous attack by a vile and intolerant group of people.”

“Her passing is deeply disturbing. No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age,” Murkomen stated.

Wandetto had become a widely discussed figure on Kenyan social media after tattooing President Ruto’s face on her chest alongside political slogans associated with the president’s supporters.

Her actions generated sharp public debate online, with supporters praising her loyalty while critics questioned the decision and the growing culture of personality politics in Kenya.

According to reports, the attack happened in the Mwiki area of Kasarani after Wandetto was accosted by masked men while heading to visit a friend.

The attackers allegedly demanded that she “share what Ruto had given her,” believing she had received money or favours because of her public support for the president.

When she reportedly told them she had nothing, the assailants allegedly doused her with petrol or acid before setting her ablaze and fleeing the scene.

She sustained severe burns and was initially rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

Murkomen revealed that he visited Wandetto in the hospital shortly before her death and described her as courageous despite the pain she was enduring.

“When I visited Rachel in the hospital last evening, her face showed resilience and courage. It is quite unfortunate that she lost the fight,” the CS noted.

Murkomen expressed that the government would pursue those behind the attack and ensure justice for the deceased.

“We shall bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to book. Rachel will get justice,” he stated.

He also warned against what he described as growing “politics of hate, violence and division,” saying the killing should “prick the conscience of those propagating” such conduct.

The attack sparked outrage online and renewed concerns about political intolerance and rising hostility in public discourse, particularly on social media platforms where political identities have increasingly become polarised.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, with reports indicating that specialized detectives had been assigned to the case following claims that the attackers may have targeted Wandetto because of her political expression and visibility online.

The incident has also reignited debate over the safety of individuals expressing political views publicly in Kenya, especially amid heightened tensions over governance, economic hardship, and online political activism.

Murkomen concluded that the government would stand with Wandetto’s family during the difficult period.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends for this painful loss. The government stands with you in this time of immense grief,” he expressed.

Wandetto’s death comes amid increasing concern from leaders and civil society groups over political hostility and violent rhetoric, with calls for restraint and protection of constitutional freedoms, including freedom of expression and political association.