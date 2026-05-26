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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KMD

Ruto assures full government response to flooding
News

Ruto assures full government response to flooding

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed his sympathy for communities impacted by the adverse weather, saying, “My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period.”

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Rain clouds in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
News

Weatherman confirms early start of 2026 long rains

Meteorologists attribute the early-season rains to favorable atmospheric conditions, including enhanced convective activity linked to the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is expected to temporarily boost moisture and rainfall amounts in parts of the country during late February and early March.

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Explainer: Understanding heat waves in Kenya
News

Explainer: Understanding heat waves in Kenya

According to Kenya Met, a heat wave is defined as a period of three or more consecutive days of extremely high daytime temperatures that exceed locally determined thresholds and are linked to increased health risks.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Brace for hot and mostly dry week, weatherman warns

In its weekly bulletin released on December 9, the department noted that only a few areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, parts of the Rift Valley itself, the Coast, North-eastern Kenya and the South-eastern lowlands are likely to experience occasional showers.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Weatherman forecasts heavy November rains in western Kenya

However, the weather pattern is not uniform across the country. KMD forecasts near to below-average or depressed rainfall in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi), Southeastern lowlands, Coastal areas, and most parts of the Northeast, where communities could face water shortages and poor crop performance.

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Rainy season in Nairobi. PHOTO/ Nairobi Today
News

Weatherman issues heavy rainfall alert for Nairobi Metropolis

In its latest advisory, the weatherman noted that the rain is likely to be accompanied by isolated storms, especially during the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours. The public has been urged to remain cautious and take safety measures to avoid accidents and property damage.

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