Ombudsman takes up two complaints over Siaya nuclear power plant
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
In its weekly forecast issued on Monday, the department said morning rains are expected in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties, setting the stage for continued wet conditions in the Lake Victoria Basin.
In its weekly weather outlook issued on Tuesday, the department said weather conditions will vary across regions, with some areas likely to experience intermittent rainfall while others remain largely sunny and partly cloudy.
Kenya’s weather office forecasts mostly dry, warmer conditions over the next three months, with El Niño conditions most likely in June-July-August but rainfall boost expected later, alongside monitoring of the Indian Ocean Dipole.
Counties expected to experience showers and thunderstorms include Nandi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Narok, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nairobi, Meru and Embu, among others.
Coastal counties, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu and Tana River will also experience overnight showers, with light morning rainfall along the coast and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
The initiative, formally known as the Multi-sectoral, Multiphase Programme for Ecosystem Stabilization and Socio-economic Development of the Lake Victoria Basin (rMPA), was endorsed during a Principal Secretaries’ Strategic Breakfast Meeting held in Nairobi.
Despite the widespread sunshine, rainfall is likely in certain regions, including the Highlands, Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coast, South-eastern lowlands, and North-eastern areas.