Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) estimates that between 2 million and 2.49 million people will need urgent food assistance in March 2027. This would mark a decline from the 3.5 million to 3.99 million people projected to require assistance in September 2026.
The Governor said the restriction was also aimed at preventing construction materials from being left in places where they could interfere with roads and drainage as rainfall increases.
Apart from the eight counties expected to receive rain, several parts of the country are likely to experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions. The areas include parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir counties.
According to the forecast, central and western parts of Kenya are likely to receive rainfall levels higher than usual, with moderate amounts ranging between 50 and 200 millimetres expected in multiple counties.
Counties expected to experience showers and thunderstorms include Nandi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Narok, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nairobi, Meru and Embu, among others.
The National Police Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement issued on 3 May 2026, warning of growing risks as the country continues to experience sustained rainfall.
The advisory comes as the country continues to experience floods as a results of heavy rainfall, with the flood fatalities now standing at 71 after Interior ministry confirmed three more fatalities recorded in Nairobi, one in Eastern and one in the Coast region.
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he explained that geographic information systems (GIS) combine data from satellites, field surveys and other sources to analyse how geographical features interact across space and time.