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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Flood Risk

Eight counties to receive rain as Met predicts largely dry week
News

Eight counties to receive rain as Met predicts largely dry week

Apart from the eight counties expected to receive rain, several parts of the country are likely to experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions. The areas include parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir counties.

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