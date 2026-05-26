Kenyan trio to debut at inaugural Para Fencing World Cup

Ability Sport Kenya has selected three athletes to make their debut at the inaugural 2026 World Para Fencing World Cup, scheduled for May 27–30 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA.

Speaking to Radio Generation before the team departed on Monday evening, national team coach Edwin Muruah praised the three athletes he selected, emphasizing the need for consistency, discipline, and determination.

“It is important for an athlete to show the coach that he or she is willing to make it happen, both at an individual level and, of course, for the bigger picture, which is to win medals for the country,” Muruah said.

He added that the three athletes had been the most consistent and disciplined, and had shown significant improvement since the sport was introduced in Kenya. “Remember, this is something new that has just started recently,” he said.

Seasoned wheelchair basketballer Stella Tiyoy, a multi-talented athlete, was included in the final squad alongside George Nzioka and Esther Mueni.

Ability Sport Kenya president Agnes Oluoch also praised the trio, noting that despite being first-time competitors at this level, there is strong hope for their future. She said they had trained hard for the opportunity and that the main goal was to give them exposure on the international stage and assess their performance.

Oluoch added that the broader objective is to support their qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Kenya will be making its debut at the global event organized by USA Fencing under World Para Fencing (World Abilitysport), featuring individual and team competitions across all three weapons in Category A and Category B.