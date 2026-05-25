AK picks star-studded U-20 team for Oregon Championships
World U-20 cross-country champion Frankline Kibet headlines the squad alongside Cynthia Chepkurui, who recently claimed the African U-18 3,000m title; Mercy Chepng’eno, who won silver at the African Championships in Accra; Joyline Chepkemoi, the African U-20 3,000m bronze medallist; and African Youth Games champion Emmanuel Lemiso.
Athletics Kenya (AK) on Sunday unveiled a star-studded team of 23 athletes who will represent the country at the upcoming 2026 World Under-20 Athletics Championships, set for August 5–9 at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in Eugene, USA, following a two-day trial held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi over the weekend.
World U-20 cross-country champion Frankline Kibet headlines the squad alongside Cynthia Chepkurui, who recently claimed the African U-18 3,000m title; Mercy Chepng’eno, who won silver at the African Championships in Accra; Joyline Chepkemoi, the African U-20 3,000m bronze medallist; and African Youth Games champion Emmanuel Lemiso.
Speaking in Nairobi after the team was unveiled, AK Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir insisted that the selected athletes had satisfied the age eligibility requirements set by World Athletics (WA), easing doubts over compliance issues.
“This is a very young team, and I am confident we will not have any issues concerning age manipulation,” Korir said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and integrity throughout the selection process, while expressing confidence in the strength and composition of the final squad.
Final Selected Squad for World U-20 Championships
5,000m Girls:
Cynthia Chepkurui
Joyline Chepkemoi
5,000m Boys:
Nehemiah Kipng’eno
Frankline Kibet
3,000m Boys:
Emmanuel Kiprono
Elkanah Sanutia
3,000m Girls:
Faith Cherotich
Mercy Chepng’eno
1,500m Girls:
Josephine Sembeyo
Caren Chepchirchir
1,500m Boys:
Wilson Chepkwech
David Kapaiko
3,000m Steeplechase Girls:
Anatasha Cheptoo
Mercy Chepng’eno
3,000m Steeplechase Boys:
Emmanuel Lemiso
Nicholas Kitum
800m Girls:
Nancy Chepng’etich
Nancy Kibet
800m Boys:
Nashon Pkiach
Collins Tentera
100m Boys:
Louis Khawel
400m Girls:
Nancy Kibet
Judith Sapato
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