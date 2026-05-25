AK picks star-studded U-20 team for Oregon Championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) on Sunday unveiled a star-studded team of 23 athletes who will represent the country at the upcoming 2026 World Under-20 Athletics Championships, set for August 5–9 at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in Eugene, USA, following a two-day trial held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi over the weekend.

World U-20 cross-country champion Frankline Kibet headlines the squad alongside Cynthia Chepkurui, who recently claimed the African U-18 3,000m title; Mercy Chepng’eno, who won silver at the African Championships in Accra; Joyline Chepkemoi, the African U-20 3,000m bronze medallist; and African Youth Games champion Emmanuel Lemiso.

Speaking in Nairobi after the team was unveiled, AK Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir insisted that the selected athletes had satisfied the age eligibility requirements set by World Athletics (WA), easing doubts over compliance issues.

“This is a very young team, and I am confident we will not have any issues concerning age manipulation,” Korir said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and integrity throughout the selection process, while expressing confidence in the strength and composition of the final squad.

Final Selected Squad for World U-20 Championships

5,000m Girls:

Cynthia Chepkurui

Joyline Chepkemoi

5,000m Boys:

Nehemiah Kipng’eno

Frankline Kibet

3,000m Boys:

Emmanuel Kiprono

Elkanah Sanutia

3,000m Girls:

Faith Cherotich

Mercy Chepng’eno

1,500m Girls:

Josephine Sembeyo

Caren Chepchirchir

1,500m Boys:

Wilson Chepkwech

David Kapaiko

3,000m Steeplechase Girls:

Anatasha Cheptoo

Mercy Chepng’eno

3,000m Steeplechase Boys:

Emmanuel Lemiso

Nicholas Kitum

800m Girls:

Nancy Chepng’etich

Nancy Kibet

800m Boys:

Nashon Pkiach

Collins Tentera

100m Boys:

Louis Khawel

400m Girls:

Nancy Kibet

Judith Sapato