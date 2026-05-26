Four killed as school minibus collides with train in Belgium

Two schoolchildren and two adults have been killed in a collision between a train and a school minibus in Buggenhout in Belgium.

"My first thoughts are with the victims," said Belgian mobility minister Jean-Luc Crucke who confirmed reports that the barriers on a level crossing had been down when the crash happened.

The bus had been carrying seven children, a driver and a chaperone at the time of the collision.

Federal police spokeswoman An Berger said the crash took place shortly after 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT).

She told VRT that no-one on the train was hurt although one person was being treated for shock.

"The bus was on its way to a special education school. It concerns mainly secondary school children," she added.

Images from the scene showed the minibus lying on its side in Buggenhout, a small town near Aalst, to the north-west of the Belgian capital Brussels.

"What heartbreaking news," Flemish education minister Zuhal Demir posted on social media. "My thoughts are with all the victims, their families and everyone closely involved."