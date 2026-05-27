Kenya hit by Sh20 billion cut in HIV, TB and malaria funding

Kenya is staring at a major funding gap in its fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria after the Global Fund cut the amount it will provide to the country over the next three years, placing fresh pressure on the government to find billions of shillings to sustain critical health programmes.

The donor has allocated Kenya $324.4 million, about Sh42 billion, for the period running from July 2027 to June 2030. The amount is far below the $476 million, or about Sh61.7 billion, awarded under the current funding cycle, marking a reduction of nearly one-third.

The Global Fund, which supports disease control programmes across the world through grants issued every three years, attributed the lower allocation to a fundraising shortfall.

The organisation relies on contributions from governments, institutions and private donors. During its eighth replenishment exercise in December last year, it raised $9.6 billion, equivalent to about Sh1.24 trillion, against a target of $18 billion, or roughly Sh2.3 trillion.

As a result, the donor was forced to reduce allocations across almost all countries and territories that benefit from its support.

Kenya was informed of its new allocation through a letter received on March 28 this year. The communication came as the country began preparations for the next grant cycle.

Last week, representatives from the Ministry of Health, civil society organisations and the private sector met to develop the funding request that Kenya must submit to access the money.

The request is expected to be presented to the Global Fund before July 30 this year to pave the way for the release of the first portion of the grant.

In the letter, Head of the Grant Management Division Mark Edington urged Kenya to use the new funding cycle to strengthen long-term sustainability and reduce dependence on external support.

“Kenya is encouraged to use the allocation to reinforce the sustainability of lifesaving services and health outcomes. Budgeting of the allocation must be harmonised with other donor funds and aligned to domestic budgets, with progressive domestic uptake of major investment areas currently financed by the Global Fund,” he said.

Of the total allocation, HIV programmes will receive $206.9 million, equivalent to Sh26.8 billion. Tuberculosis interventions have been allocated $49.6 million, or about Sh6.4 billion, while malaria programmes will receive $67.9 million, equivalent to approximately Sh8.8 billion.

The donor has also attached conditions to part of the allocation, requiring Kenya to increase its own contribution towards disease control programmes.

“Fifteen per cent of Kenya’s GC8 allocation will be accessible if Kenya meets the co-financing requirements,” the letter says.

According to the Global Fund, Kenya must commit at least $658.2 million, equivalent to about Sh85 billion, in domestic financing during the 2027-2030 grant cycle.

The organisation further cautioned that failure to honour both current and previous funding commitments could affect future support.

“Failure to realise previous co-financing commitments from GC7 (2024-27) may result in the Global Fund reducing funds from existing grants and/or the GC8 allocation,” the letter states.

The reduction means Kenya will have to carry a larger share of the cost of maintaining HIV, TB and malaria services as the donor pushes countries to take greater responsibility for financing their own health systems.