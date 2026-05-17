Kenya secures Sh12.3bn Global Fund grant for HIV, TB and malaria

Kenya has received a Sh12.3 billion grant from the Global Fund for the 2026/2027 financial year to sustain HIV treatment for more than 1.3 million patients, reduce tuberculosis-related deaths and strengthen malaria control programmes amid declining foreign health assistance.

The HIV programme has received the largest allocation of Sh8.83 billion, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total funding, while malaria has been allocated Sh2.28 billion and tuberculosis Sh1.26 billion.

The funding will support the purchase of antiretroviral drugs, HIV testing kits, laboratory reagents, condoms and community-based prevention and care programmes as the country moves to cushion key health services from shrinking donor support, particularly from the United States government.

According to the budget documents tabled in Parliament, the National Treasury will manage the largest share of the funds amounting to Sh9.8 billion and oversee the coordination and disbursement of medicines, testing supplies and programme support.

The State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards has been allocated Sh1.71 billion, while the State Department for Medical Services will receive Sh800 million.

The grant comes at a time when Kenya continues to battle rising HIV infections and related illnesses, especially tuberculosis.

According to data from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), new HIV infections increased by 19 per cent from 16,752 to 19,991 cases, while AIDS-related deaths reached 21,007 in 2024.

“Aids-related deaths, recorded at 21,007 in 2024, remind us of the need for a renewed focus on early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and retention in care,” Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga said.

NSDCC acting Chief Executive Officer Douglas Bosire earlier warned lawmakers that Kenya was recording an average of 54 new HIV infections every day, increasing pressure on treatment programmes.

“We are seeing at least 54 new infections every day. This means more people will require treatment, which increases the financial burden on the health system,” Bosire said.

The tuberculosis allocation will support the detection and treatment of drug-resistant TB cases after health officials raised concern over a sharp decline in TB screening among people living with HIV.

Kenya recorded 96,865 tuberculosis cases in 2024 out of an estimated 124,000 infections, leaving nearly 20 per cent of cases undiagnosed.

Meanwhile, the malaria allocation will fund the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, indoor residual spraying and treatment drugs in high-burden regions such as western Kenya and the Coast. Although malaria infections declined by 17.8 per cent between 2023 and 2024, health experts warn climate-related shocks continue to threaten gains made in controlling the disease.