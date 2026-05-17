PS Imbunya calls on women to be resilient in face of challenges

Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya has urged women to remain resilient and focused despite challenges, saying determination and vision can help them rise above their circumstances.

Speaking at the East Africa Superwoman Awards on May 16, 2026, in Nairobi, which celebrate outstanding women leaders, Imbunya reflected on her personal journey, describing herself as someone who had overcome hardships to attain leadership.

“Sometimes the strongest woman in the room is not the one who can shout the loudest, or the one who wears jewelry made of gold, but the one who learned how to rebuild herself while carrying the pain nobody ever saw,” she said.

The PS added that her rise to become a Principal Secretary was not shaped by privilege or connections.

“I receive the recognition, but I'm someone who has not had a smooth journey in life. I have never had any special connection, but now I stand as a PS. I had big dreams,” she said.

Encouraging women to pursue their ambitions boldly, Imbunya said, background should never define one’s future.

“As a woman, decide what you want to be. Do not panic. You may come from a small village, but your vision can never be small,” she said.

June Chepkemei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board and winner of the most outstanding parastatal woman CEO award, addressing the press after the award in Nairobi on April, 16, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I. June Chepkemei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board and winner of the most outstanding parastatal woman CEO award, addressing the press after the award in Nairobi on April, 16, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I. June Chepkemei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board and winner of the most outstanding parastatal woman CEO award addressing the press after the award in Nairobi on 16th April, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I.

She also highlighted reforms undertaken in the public service sector, saying the government has taken services closer to citizens at the grassroots level.

“Our impact has been felt. We removed our services from offices to the grassroots. Kenyans have given us feedback, and yes, we have improved. This award has given us a pace to work,” Imbunya said.

She further emphasized the role women play in society, saying their contributions often extend beyond personal interests.

“A woman doesn't think about herself but about all of mankind. Women are special because of the impact they make, and even the little we do creates a difference for mwananchi,” she added.

The forum also featured discussions on gender-based violence (GBV), women in leadership, and breaking barriers in professional spaces.

Stella Soi, previously nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage but unsuccessful, described herself as a survivor and living testimony of GBV. She said many women endure silent struggles that society rarely understands.

“GBV is not only physical or domestic violence; it also occurs in workplaces. Until we get the opportunity to share, people will not understand what it is, and we must build a good society to handle GBV,” she said.

Director-General of Immigration Services Eveleen Cheluget said women who rise to leadership positions often face difficult paths but must continue developing their competencies and professionalism.

“Do good to those who deserve it. Civil servants, we serve with dedication because women are loyal, and we must continually work to improve. We need to be focused and strategic, knowing that we are competent and deserving,” she said.

At the same event, Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei said the education sector continues to push for policies that promote women’s empowerment and gender parity.

“We push for policies that support women, such as gender parity. We ensure that at least 51 percent is for women because they are the ones who nurture talents,” she said.

She added that women play a critical role in shaping and protecting future generations.

“Women nurture talents and are entrusted with managing the affairs of the girl child, and they stand firm against gender-based violence,” she said.

Mitei further encouraged women leaders to remain persistent in pursuing their goals.

Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei addressing the press after the award East Africa Superwoman Awards in Nairobi on April 16,, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I. Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei addressing the press after the award East Africa Superwoman Awards in Nairobi on April 16,, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I. Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei addressing the press after the award East Africa Superwoman Awards in Nairobi on 16th April, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I.

“I am a professional human resource manager, and I am focused on encouraging leaders that it’s about resilience and hard work. Do not give up because you are equally qualified. Women, know that there is no ceiling—you have the capability to break the glass because you have the ability to do that,” she said.

Meanwhile, June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board and winner of the Most Outstanding Parastatal Woman CEO award, said leadership opportunities should be determined by capability rather than gender.

“We must accept that these spaces are not defined by gender but by the ability to lead,” she said.