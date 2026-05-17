CS Kagwe urges schools to embrace AI and technology to transform agriculture

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged schools and colleges across the country to integrate artificial intelligence and emerging technologies into their learning programmes, saying students must be equipped with modern digital skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking during a students’ day event at Kagumo High School in Nyeri on Saturday, the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the education sector and professional world had undergone a major transformation driven by technology and innovation.

“The teaching profession and the world has changed fundamentally. The age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) is here,” Kagwe told students.

He urged learners to embrace continuous learning and remain informed about global technological developments affecting their areas of study.

“Therefore, you must invest a lot more time in learning from online sources and keeping abreast of developments in your subject matter area whilst you retain a curious and open mind,” he added.

CS Kagwe said technology-driven innovation would play a critical role in transforming Kenya’s agriculture sector and attracting more young people into farming and agribusiness.

He noted that the government was keen on involving young people in conversations surrounding sustainable agriculture, food security and efforts to eliminate hunger.

“For Kenya to attain food security and zero hunger, the government is committed to ensure young people are included in conversations that drive the national agenda on sustainable agriculture,” he said.

According to the CS, the agricultural value chain presents vast opportunities for young innovators, especially those still in schools and higher learning institutions.

He argued that modern farming was increasingly becoming technology-oriented and profitable, challenging the traditional perception that agriculture was only for low-income earners.

“Technology can and will strengthen the way young people view agriculture and help farmers improve productivity and their ability to earn a living income,” the CS said.

“Agriculture is no longer a poor man’s venture but one that is profitable and offers a myriad of opportunities to the farmers and those who embrace use of technology,” he added.

The CS also highlighted the government’s plans to invest in advanced technologies such as drones for pest and disease detection, saying early identification of infestations would help prevent crop losses and protect farmers’ incomes.

The remarks come as Kenya continues to push for greater adoption of digital innovation and smart agriculture to improve productivity, strengthen food systems and create employment opportunities for young people.