WHO calls for tighter global controls for nicotine pouches

The World Health Organization has raised alarm over the rapid global rise of nicotine pouches, warning that the products are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people through flavours, influencer campaigns and youth-focused branding.

In a new report released ahead of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, WHO said weak or non-existent regulation in more than 160 countries is exposing young users to addiction risks linked to nicotine, which can harm brain development and increase long-term dependence.

Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth. They often contain flavourings, sweeteners and additives, with some products marketed in flavours such as bubble gum and gummy bears.

WHO says global retail sales surpassed 23 billion units in 2024, marking an increase of more than 50% compared with the previous year.

“The use of nicotine pouches is spreading rapidly, while regulation struggles to keep pace,” said Dr Vinayak Prasad, head of WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative. “Governments must act now with strong, evidence-based safeguards.”

The agency’s first global report on nicotine pouches, titled Exposing marketing tactics and strategies driving the growth of nicotine pouches, says the industry is increasingly using social media influencers, sleek packaging and lifestyle branding to appeal to younger consumers.

The organization also warned that some packaging resembles sweets or popular candy brands, raising concerns about accidental exposure among children.

According to the report, only 32 countries currently regulate nicotine pouches in some form, while 16 have banned them entirely. Among those with regulations, 26 restrict sales to minors, 21 prohibit advertising and sponsorship, and just five have imposed flavour restrictions.

“Governments are seeing the use of these products spread quickly, especially among adolescents and young people who are being aggressively targeted by deceptive tactics,” said Dr Etienne Krug. “These products are engineered for addiction and there is a strong need to protect our youth from industry manipulation.”

The global body stressed that nicotine itself is highly addictive and can affect adolescent brain development, particularly attention and learning. It also warned that early nicotine use increases the likelihood of long-term dependence and future tobacco use, while contributing to cardiovascular risks.

The UN health agency is now calling for stricter global controls, including bans on flavours and advertising, stronger age-verification measures, plain packaging, limits on nicotine strength and higher taxes aimed at reducing affordability among young people.