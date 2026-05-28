Mukhisa Kituyi urges Opposition to stay united and avoid ethnic attacks

Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has cautioned Opposition leaders against engaging President William Ruto in ethnic-based political exchanges, warning that such confrontations could deepen divisions in the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV’s JKLive on Wednesday, Kituyi urged the Opposition to avoid being drawn into what he termed as political traps that shift attention away from issues affecting Kenyans.

He said leaders seeking to challenge the current administration must instead present themselves as a united and reassuring alternative capable of restoring hope among citizens frustrated by the country’s political and economic situation.

“Let's not fall into Ruto's trap by answering ethnic bigotry with ethnic bigotry. We should be a reassuring force,” Kituyi stated.

Kituyi warned that constant political fights with the Head of State risk damaging the Opposition’s image and weakening public trust at a time when Kenyans are looking for leadership and solutions.

The United Opposition coalition spokesperson further called for unity among Opposition leaders, saying there is increasing pressure from the public for all parties to remain together and avoid divisions before the next elections.

“There’s growing public pressure that nobody should walk away from the table. There are sufficient mechanisms for keeping everyone at the table," he stated.

"Going forward, the public declaration of commitment to being on one team and everyone saying they should not be the one responsible for the failure to keep the hope that Kenyans have is going to discipline people to purposefully sacrifice their ego and be ready to be part of a leadership."

Kituyi said the Opposition has a major responsibility to offer direction to Kenyans who are increasingly disappointed by the current state of the economy and governance.

He also called for the inclusion of young people, especially Gen Z, in shaping the country’s political and economic future, saying their voices and concerns cannot be ignored.

On the economy, Kituyi criticised what he described as an overreliance on government-driven development, arguing that the country should instead focus on supporting businesses and entrepreneurs to create jobs and opportunities.

“The essence of economic growth is creating possibilities, access to credit for entrepreneurs to grow wealth, create opportunities, and make them competitive,” he said.

“Instead of seeing business as a driver of economic growth, we've seen government as a driver of growth. The mode is to increase how much you collect from the people then give them development. This thinking is ill-advised,” he added.

Kituyi concluded by calling for a change in economic thinking, saying the government should focus on creating a better environment for businesses to grow and compete while expanding opportunities for ordinary Kenyans.