Kenya expands county Ebola preparedness as hub status raises importation risk

Health and Wellness · Chrispho Owuor ·
Kenya expands county Ebola preparedness as hub status raises importation risk
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, speaking at the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) CEO Forum in Nairobi on April 24, 2026. PHOTO/MoH
In Summary

CS Duale told MPs that Kenyatta National Hospital has set up an isolation unit, while other hospitals have been assessed for surge capacity, including beds designated for emergency response

Kenya has intensified Ebola preparedness efforts across all counties, expanding isolation facilities and surveillance systems as authorities warn that the country’s position as a regional transport and trade hub continues to raise the risk of disease importation from neighbouring outbreaks.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale told Parliament on Wednesday that although no Ebola cases have been detected in the country, the risk remains high due to active outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, combined with high cross-border movement and international travel through Kenya.

He said the government has already activated a nationwide response system designed to ensure early detection and rapid containment of any suspected cases.

Duale noted that Kenya’s status as a major aviation, logistics, and commercial hub increases exposure, making border screening and county-level preparedness critical in preventing importation.

To strengthen response capacity, the Ministry of Health has rolled out a national preparedness structure led by the Kenya National Public Health Institute, working with county governments to ensure coordinated action across the country.

He added that the National Ebola Incident Management System is active, bringing together surveillance, laboratory services, and response teams under one command structure.

Surveillance has been stepped up in health facilities and communities in all counties, with health workers directed to report and investigate any suspected symptoms immediately.

The Cabinet Secretary said isolation and treatment capacity has been established in several facilities, including national referral hospitals and county-designated centres.

He confirmed that Kenyatta National Hospital has set up an isolation unit, while other hospitals have been assessed for additional surge capacity, including beds reserved for emergency response.

He further said 29 counties have already identified isolation facilities, with ongoing assessments to ensure readiness and compliance with infection prevention and control standards.

Rapid response teams have also been placed on standby across the country to handle alerts and suspected cases without delay.

Duale said Kenya has expanded laboratory preparedness by designating four national laboratories for Ebola testing, supported by mobile laboratory units to speed up diagnosis and response, especially in high-risk areas.

However, he cautioned that current stocks of testing kits, reagents, and protective equipment are only enough to manage an initial wave of suspected cases, noting the need for additional supplies to sustain preparedness.

More than 1,000 health workers have been trained and sensitised through virtual and field-based programmes, while simulation exercises are ongoing in high-risk counties to test coordination and response systems.

He added that national drills are planned to further strengthen emergency readiness across agencies.

Tags

Aden Duale Ministry of Health Kenyatta National Hospital WHO Africa CDC Ebola surveillance Ebola preparedness Isolation units

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