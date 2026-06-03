Narok Senator Olekina urges governors to upgrade bridges ahead of El Niño rains

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has issued a stark warning to county governments, urging immediate disaster preparedness ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains, which he says pose a direct threat to lives, infrastructure, and local economies.

He cautioned that areas such as Narok West, Emurua Dikirr, and Narok South could become inaccessible without urgent upgrades to all-weather bridges, warning that key crossings like the Mara Bridge in the Maasai Mara risk collapse once rivers rise.

In a statement on Wednesday, he urged governors to shift focus from political activity to emergency planning, warning that delays could prove costly.

“Listen guys, this is very serious and you must act now or you will suffer the consequences of inaction,” he said. “The coming El Niño is not a warning it is a direct threat to lives, infrastructure, and entire local economies.”

The senator pointed to recent flooding incidents in Nairobi County as evidence of the looming danger, noting that residents had already been killed, homes destroyed, and families stranded.

“We have already seen the danger: in Nairobi County, floods have killed residents, destroyed homes, and stranded families without warning,” he said, adding that similar impacts could spread to other vulnerable counties if preparedness is not urgently improved.

He warned that Narok County faces heightened risk due to its terrain and reliance on key transport and tourism routes. In particular, he identified Narok West, Emurua Dikirr, and Narok South as areas that could be cut off without urgent infrastructure upgrades.

“Narok West, Emurua Dikirr, and Narok South will become completely inaccessible without elevated, all-weather bridges,” he said.

Olekina also raised alarm over the Double Cross area and critical crossings within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, including the Mara Bridge, which he described as highly vulnerable during heavy rains.

“The Double Cross area and the Mara Bridge in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve are a disaster waiting to happen once rivers rise,” he warned. “Crossings will be cut off within hours, shutting down tourism and trapping people without access to help.”

He further cautioned that the economic consequences could be severe, particularly for tourism-dependent communities.

“Flooding in the Maasai Mara can shut down tourism overnight, isolate lodges, and wipe out millions in revenue,” he said. “This will affect not just businesses, but entire communities that depend on tourism.”

Olekina called for urgent coordination between county governments, engineers, national agencies, the private sector, and insurance firms to strengthen infrastructure resilience.

“Counties must act now working with engineers, national agencies, the private sector, and insurance companies to protect infrastructure and livelihoods,” he said, warning that failure to act would have political and legal consequences.

“If you fail to act, the human and economic cost will be yours to answer for. You have been warned!”

His remarks come as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that El Niño conditions are likely to develop in the coming months, significantly increasing the risk of extreme global weather.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said there is an 80% probability of an El Niño event between June and August 2026, rising to 90% or more by November.

The WMO warned that the phenomenon typically “increases global temperatures and drives more extreme weather and rainfall patterns,” with above-average temperatures expected “nearly everywhere for June to August.”

It added that governments should urgently strengthen early warning systems and preparedness measures, noting that even moderate events can trigger flooding, drought, and heatwaves across different regions.