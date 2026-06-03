United Alternative coalition to field single candidate for Ol Kalou by-election

The United Alternative Government says it will front a single candidate for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, to be identified through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling.

The coalition says the approach is aimed at ensuring unity among partner parties and fielding the strongest contender under its banner.

In a joint statement issued on June 3, 2026, the coalition said it had reached a “principled agreement” following extensive consultations among its member parties.

“We have reached a principled agreement to support a single candidate under the United Alternative Government banner,” the statement reads.

The coalition said the decision was intended to strengthen internal cohesion and improve its chances at the ballot. It added that the candidate would be selected through what it termed “an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to determine the aspirant best placed to secure victory and advance the interests of the people of Ol Kalou.”

According to the coalition, the method reflects its commitment to internal democracy and evidence-based decision-making.

“This approach reflects our commitment to unity, democracy, and evidence-based decision-making, while demonstrating that the national interest must always take precedence over individual political ambitions,” it said.

The group brings together several political parties including PLP, Wiper, DCP, DAP-K, Jubilee, PNU, UPIA and allied formations, which have pledged to rally behind the single nominee once identified.

The development comes weeks after Sammy Kamau Ngotho secured the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after winning the party primaries with 12,957 votes. He defeated Paul Waiganjo, who came second with 4,978 votes.

The Jubilee Party, a member of the United Opposition coalition, has also nominated Wilson Kigwa as its candidate for the contest.

The by-election was triggered by the death of former MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29 while receiving specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026.

Beyond its internal arrangements, the coalition also called for a peaceful and transparent electoral process in Ol Kalou.

It urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security agencies, and political actors to ensure the vote is conducted in a free and fair manner.

“We specifically warn against voter bribery, the misuse of public resources, intimidation of voters, and the deployment of State machinery to influence the outcome,” the statement added.

It further stated that “no Kenyan should be forced to choose between conscience and a handout, and no election should be won through intimidation, manipulation, or the purchase of votes.”

The coalition framed the by-election as a key test of Kenya’s democratic integrity, describing it as “a direct test of our constitutional democracy and the sovereign will of the people.”

The announcement comes amid early political mobilisation in Nyandarua County ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, which was triggered following the vacancy of the constituency seat. Several parties are expected to field candidates, with campaigns already taking shape across local political blocs.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has already outlined the by-election timetable, with party nominations, campaigns, and polling dates expected to follow the official electoral calendar.

Political parties anticipated to participate in the contest include Jubilee Party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Wiper Democratic Movement, and other coalition-aligned outfits, alongside independent candidates seeking to capitalize on local dynamics.

The Ol Kalou race is expected to be closely watched as a test of shifting political alliances and grassroots mobilisation ahead of future national contests.