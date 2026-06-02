IEBC sets June 30 deadline for media, observer accreditation in Ol Kalou poll

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC has opened accreditation for election observers and media ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election set for July 16, 2026, as preparations for the vote gather pace in Nyandarua County.

In a notice released on Tuesday, the Commission said all organisations seeking to take part in covering or observing the election must submit applications through its Accreditation Management System. It set June 30, 2026, at 5:00 pm as the deadline for all submissions.

The Commission urged applicants to ensure smooth submission by meeting technical requirements, saying, "Applicants must ensure access to a stable and reliable internet connection while submitting their details," reads the notice.

IEBC also clarified that it will not offer financial support to observers or media practitioners during the electoral process, stating that it "does not pay election observers and media practitioners."

Once accredited, organisations will be issued with official badges that will grant access to polling stations and the Constituency Tallying Centre throughout the by-election period.

At the same time, political activity in Ol Kalou has intensified after the Commission cleared nine candidates to contest the parliamentary seat following completion of nomination verification.

The clearance formally opened the campaign period, with candidates pledging peaceful competition as rivalry grows between aspirants linked to DCP, UDA, and Jubilee parties.

During the clearance exercise, DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho arrived at IEBC offices in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, where he submitted his nomination papers and received his clearance certificate. He later addressed supporters and outlined his development agenda.

“You will no longer have to queue for bursary forms for your children. The money will be sent directly to schools,” he pledged.

UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah was also cleared after arriving with senior party leaders, promising residents steady leadership and development if elected.

The Jubilee Party is also in the race as it seeks to retain the seat previously held by former MP David Kiaraho, who won the constituency in the 2022 General Election on a Jubilee ticket.

Other cleared candidates include Edwin Muchiri of PNU, Stephen Wanyoike of the National Liberal Party (NLP), Rachael Njoroge, Edward Mwaniki of the Kenya Moja Movement, and Abdifatah Hussein of the Federal Party of Kenya.

One of the standout moments during the clearance exercise came when People’s Renaissance Movement candidate Timothy Kamau arrived at the IEBC offices riding on a donkey, drawing attention before presenting his campaign message and positioning himself as part of a new political shift in the constituency.

The by-election was triggered after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula declared the seat vacant following the death of Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

With accreditation now underway and candidates already cleared, focus now shifts to campaign activities and preparations for the July poll.