Heroes’ Council cites staff crisis as MPs probe audit queries

The National Heroes’ Council has blamed a severe shortage of staff for slowing delivery of its mandate, even as it came under intense scrutiny from MPs over concerns raised in the Auditor-General’s report on its financial management and operations.

The Council’s leadership appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture on Tuesday, where lawmakers sought answers on expenditure, financial reporting and compliance with public finance rules.

Defending the institution, Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia told the committee that the Council was established “to provide for the recognition and conferment of national honours, awards and heroes, and for connected purposes.”

He said the agency plays a central role in identifying and recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country.

Among its responsibilities, Wambia noted, are “identification, selection, nomination and conferment of national honours and awards,” as well as “maintaining a register of heroes and overseeing national recognition processes.”

Despite outlining its mandate, the Council was required to respond to issues highlighted by the Auditor-General. Members of the committee questioned officials over documentation gaps and expenditure matters flagged in the audit, while also seeking clarification on the institution’s financial controls.

Council officials told MPs that measures are already being implemented to improve accountability and strengthen governance systems. They said efforts are underway to enhance financial reporting and ensure all operations comply with the law and established public finance procedures.

At the same time, the agency said limited staffing continues to affect its performance. Officials explained that several activities carried out by the Council require extensive verification, documentation and public engagement, making adequate personnel essential for effective service delivery.

The Council stated that the staffing challenge has strained its ability to fully execute some of its responsibilities and deliver programmes as expected.

Operating under the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage through the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage, the Council depends on government funding to support its activities.

While acknowledging the importance of preserving and recognising national heroes, committee members insisted that concerns identified by the Auditor-General must be addressed. MPs emphasized the need for stronger financial discipline and full implementation of audit recommendations.

The committee will now review the Council’s submissions before preparing its report, which could include recommendations on improving oversight, boosting institutional capacity and addressing staffing constraints facing the agency.