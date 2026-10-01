Unpaid bills leave Nairobi with Sh2.24bn in stalled projects
Nairobi county blamed the delays on inadequate funding, failure to settle certified works, contractors pulling out of sites, procurement challenges and other issues linked to contracts.
Nairobi county blamed the delays on inadequate funding, failure to settle certified works, contractors pulling out of sites, procurement challenges and other issues linked to contracts.
The long-running debts have left suppliers, contractors and county workers waiting for payment, with Nairobi carrying the biggest share of the historical obligations at Sh49 billion.
County governments are required to maintain their main bank accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). Commercial accounts are allowed for specific purposes, but the County Treasury must first issue written authorisation.
The County Governments Implementation Review Report for the 2025/26 financial year shows that Meru used 79.04 per cent of its development allocation, while Trans Nzoia and Kirinyaga recorded 73.94 per cent and 73.89 per cent respectively.
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
According to the Budget Implementation Review Report for the financial year ended June 2026, Nairobi accounted for the largest share of county travel expenditure after using Sh850 million during the period under review.
IEBC had estimated that it would need Sh9.4 billion for information and communication technology (ICT) during the 2026/27 financial year. However, only Sh4.7 billion was provided, leaving the commission with half of the amount it had requested.
The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) says Sh228.3 billion is required in the new financial year to fund projects already under way, but the government has provided only Sh110 billion.
The President's remarks came against a backdrop of growing concern over the amount developing countries are spending to service debt. UNICEF, in its State of the World’s Children 2025 report, said 45 developing countries were spending more on debt interest than on health, while 22 were spending more on interest than education.
Suppliers and contractors told senators that unpaid Kilifi county bills are pushing local businesses toward collapse. The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee demanded records and answers from the County Executive over a Sh10.7 billion debt burden.
In a statement on Sunday, Wandayi said the arrangement, signed in March 2023 with Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), was designed to ease pressure on foreign-exchange reserves by allowing suppliers to provide fuel on 180-day credit terms.
The Health CS referred to Article 228 of the Constitution and the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, saying they clearly define the responsibilities of the Controller of Budget.
The National Assembly Committee on Governance and Education is scrutinising the financial affairs of national, or C1, schools over five financial years from 2020 to 2025, working alongside the Auditor-General to examine how millions of shillings entrusted to the institutions were received, spent and accounted for.
She says weaknesses in expenditure controls, revenue shortfalls and reallocations during the financial year are undermining efforts to keep government spending within approved limits
Nairobi School is expanding facilities for a growing student population as Parliament reviews the school’s 2024 financial management, projects and audit findings.
County officials travelled to several destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East, including Singapore, New York, France, Dubai, China, Switzerland, Italy, London, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, US, Qatar, Canada, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa and Egypt.
The former chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, said the latest move by the United States Federal Reserve could add to the financial pressure facing the country.
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
The proposed Bill seeks to address gaps that have emerged during the implementation of the existing Controller of Budget Act, while the regulations are intended to provide clearer procedures for exercising the office's powers and functions
The Busia Senator also questioned why the government was continuing to borrow despite concerns about the size of the existing debt. He referred to remarks by the Controller of Budget calling on Treasury to stop adding to the country’s debt burden.
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
Figures from the World Inequality Database show that the richest 10 per cent of Kenyans control about 63 per cent of the country’s wealth. The top one per cent alone holds about 29 per cent.
The legacy businesses increased their operating deficit by Sh719.6 million from Sh2.16 billion recorded in the previous financial year, with freight on the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) accounting for the largest share of the losses.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.
Speaking during the 13th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi the President said the completion of the delineation, unbundling and gazettement of devolved functions would help eliminate duplication and strengthen accountability.
Nyandarua, Nakuru, Migori, Kilifi, Siaya and Tana River were the only counties that remained within the 35 per cent wage-bill-to-revenue threshold during the nine months of 2025.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the total travel bill increased by Sh5.2 billion compared with the previous financial year.
The Senate has directed its Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee to investigate stalled and abandoned projects across the 47 counties and establish the amount of public money already spent on them.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Ndungu said Kiambu has one of Kenya’s largest county economies but argued that its economic potential is yet to translate fully into investment, employment and development
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Oluga said Kenya has for years relied heavily on bilateral and multilateral partners to finance programmes covering HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal health and other services. He said donor financing had become increasingly uncertain since 2016 as traditional development partners began prioritising domestic challenges