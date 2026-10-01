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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public finance

Debt crisis puts children’s services at risk, Ruto says
News

Debt crisis puts children’s services at risk, Ruto says

The President's remarks came against a backdrop of growing concern over the amount developing countries are spending to service debt. UNICEF, in its State of the World’s Children 2025 report, said 45 developing countries were spending more on debt interest than on health, while 22 were spending more on interest than education.

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KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance
Business

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance

Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.

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PS Oluga: Donor exit leaves Kenya with Sh72bn health funding hole
Health and Wellness

PS Oluga: Donor exit leaves Kenya with Sh72bn health funding hole

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Oluga said Kenya has for years relied heavily on bilateral and multilateral partners to finance programmes covering HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal health and other services. He said donor financing had become increasingly uncertain since 2016 as traditional development partners began prioritising domestic challenges

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