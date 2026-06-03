World Cup 2026: What you need to know

Infographic · Samuel Otieno ·
World Cup 2026: What you need to know
In Summary

The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA’s quadrennial soccer tournament kicks off on June 11 and will feature 48 different national teams from across the globe competing in sports’ most anticipated tournament.

The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In total, the tournament will last 39 days and feature some of the world’s most popular athletes competing against one another for soccer’s most storied prize.

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Mexico US World Cup 2026 Canda

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