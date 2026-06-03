Kamiti escapees found guilty in terror case, sentencing set for June 18

Three men who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in 2021 have been convicted by the Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court after prosecutors successfully proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, marking a major milestone in the government's efforts to tackle terrorism-related crimes and protect national security.

Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo were found guilty after the court considered evidence presented by the prosecution, including testimony from 10 witnesses who linked them to the prison break. The court is expected to sentence the three on June 18, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the escape occurred between the night of November 14, 2021 and the morning of November 15, 2021 at GK Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi County.

The suspects had been charged under Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012. Prosecutors argued that by escaping from lawful custody, the accused carried out an act that threatened the country's security.

During the hearing, the prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel James Muchirah, told the court that it had presented enough evidence to support the charges.

The prosecution stated that it had presented “compelling evidence linking each of the accused persons to the commission of the offence and established all the essential elements required under the law.”

Ten witnesses testified during the trial, with their evidence forming a key part of the case that ultimately led to the conviction of the three accused persons.

In his judgment, Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage found the trio guilty and directed that the matter be mentioned on 18th June 2026 for sentencing proceedings.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions welcomed the ruling, describing it as an important victory in the fight against terrorism and efforts to uphold the rule of law.

The Office said the ruling underscores “its commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring accountability for terrorism-related offences.”

The DPP further stated that the conviction represents “a significant success for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued efforts to combat terrorism, uphold the rule of law, and protect the security of the country by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.”

The case attracted national attention because of the high-security status of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and concerns raised by investigators that the escape posed a direct threat to national security. Following the guilty verdict, attention now turns to the sentencing hearing scheduled for later this month.