Global Affairs
Dozens of inmates escape from DR Congo prison
Territorial administrator Jean Tshiawuke wa Tshiawuke said the prisoners forced their way out of Luebo prison in the country’s south-central region overnight Thursday into Friday.
Territorial administrator Jean Tshiawuke wa Tshiawuke said the prisoners forced their way out of Luebo prison in the country’s south-central region overnight Thursday into Friday.
The Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court convicted three suspects—Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo—over an escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison between 14 and 15 November 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for 18 June 2026.