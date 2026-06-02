KNEC opens July 6 registration window for 2026/2027 TVET exams

Thousands of TVET candidates are set to begin planning for their examinations early after the Kenya National Examinations Council set July 6, 2026, as the official opening date for registration for the 2026/2027 examination cycle covering three sittings.

In its notice, the Kenya National Examinations Council said the registration will cater for the November 2026, March 2027 and July 2027 examination series, with all candidates required to complete the process through the online system.

For the November 2026 series, institutional candidates, including those taking Business Single and Group subjects, will register from July 6 to September 11, 2026. The Council added that submission of Course Work Assessment and project marks for this series will close on October 23, 2026.

Collection of advance instructions for practical exams will be done on October 12, 2026, while planning for hospitality practical papers is set for November 11, 2026. Practical and theory examinations will run from November 16 to December 4, 2026.

For the March 2027 series, registration will open on November 2, 2026, and close on January 8, 2027. Submission of Course Work Assessment and project marks will end on February 26, 2027, while advance instructions will be collected on February 15, 2027.

Planning for hospitality practical papers will take place on March 10, 2027. The practical and theory examinations will run from March 15 to April 2, 2027.

For the July 2027 series, registration will be conducted from March 1 to May 7, 2027. Submission of coursework and project marks will close on June 25, 2027. Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations will take place on June 14, 2027, while hospitality practical planning is scheduled for July 14, 2027.

The practical and theory examinations will run from July 19 to August 6, 2027.

KNEC also issued the milestone data entry timetable for examination processing across the three series. Keying of Milestone One will be done from September 7 to 18, 2026 for the November 2026 series, January 11 to 22, 2027, for the March 2027 series, and May 10 to 14, 2027 for the July 2027 series.

Keying of Milestone Two will run from September 21 to October 2, 2026 for the November 2026 series, January 25 to February 12, 2027 for the March 2027 series, and May 17 to June 11, 2027 for the July 2027 series.

Keying of Milestone Three will take place from October 5 to 23, 2026 for the November 2026 series, February 15 to 26, 2027 for the March 2027 series, and June 7 to 18, 2027 for the July 2027 series.

The Council urged all institutions and candidates to strictly observe all set timelines for registration, coursework and examinations.

All candidates are required to register through the KNEC online portal.

“There is no provision for late registration,” KNEC warned.