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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mexico

Morocco to face France without Saibari
Sports

Morocco to face France without Saibari

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.

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Neymar Sr. pleads with his son not to retire
Sports

Neymar Sr. pleads with his son not to retire

Neymar Sr. publicly appealed to his son not to walk away from football altogether. In a heartfelt social media post, he urged Neymar to continue playing at club level, emphasising the importance of the sport to their family.

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Ronaldo might not be done: 2028 Euros maybe?
Sports

Ronaldo might not be done: 2028 Euros maybe?

Speaking post-match at the mixed zone after the heartbreaking Mikel Merino's stoppage time winner that saw his side crush out of the round of 16, Ronaldo, the only Portugal player to give an interview, said he had no regrets.

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Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters
Sports

Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters

An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

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Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada
World-Cup-2026

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada

The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.

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Only four Iranians win US visa appeal ahead of World Cup opener
World-Cup-2026

Only four Iranians win US visa appeal ahead of World Cup opener

Iran had already moved its World Cup base to Mexico due to concerns stemming from tensions between the country and the United States. Of the 15 Iranian delegation members initially denied US visas, 10 submitted fresh applications after arriving in Mexico. It has now emerged that four of those appeals were successful.

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EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game
World-Cup-2026

EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game

Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".

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Germany funds fans as African nations face US restrictions
World-Cup-2026

Germany funds fans as African nations face US restrictions

The four-time world champions' main concern has been the high transportation costs associated with the tournament. Train tickets, which normally cost $12.90 (£9.50) from central New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—where Germany will face Ecuador in their final Group E match on June 25—were increased to $150 for the tournament before later being reduced to $98.

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World Cup 2026: What you need to know
Infographics

World Cup 2026: What you need to know

The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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