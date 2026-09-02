Mexican soldiers kill cartel boss with $3m US bounty on his head
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Mexico's navy secretary Admiral Raymundo Morales said there had been "no serious impact", but advised people to avoid the coastline while authorities continued to monitor the situation.
Speaking after the match on July 14, 2026, the Real Madrid forward, who was hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, pointed to France's midfield struggles as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni were overrun by Spain's trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.
The Norwegian striker, who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals in 35 matches for Manchester City, follows a disciplined diet that includes chicken, pasta, steak, fish, eggs, vegetables, organ meats, raw milk and honey.
For Morocco, defenders Issa Diop and Achraf Hakimi, alongside midfielders Redoune Halhal and Bilal El Khannouss, are all one booking away from suspension. France, meanwhile, have midfielder Manu Koné and attacking midfielder Michael Olise walking the same disciplinary tightrope.
According to reports on Wednesday, the EFA confirmed it had lodged a formal complaint with football's world governing body, demanding an investigation into what it described as "double standards" in officiating during Tuesday's match.
Neymar Sr. publicly appealed to his son not to walk away from football altogether. In a heartfelt social media post, he urged Neymar to continue playing at club level, emphasising the importance of the sport to their family.
Switzerland have now won two knockout games in the World Cup for the first time, having beaten Algeria in the last 32, and now have a chance to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina's run to back-to-back World Cup glory.
On Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, a decision that sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA and Belgium among those speaking out against the ruling.
Speaking post-match at the mixed zone after the heartbreaking Mikel Merino's stoppage time winner that saw his side crush out of the round of 16, Ronaldo, the only Portugal player to give an interview, said he had no regrets.
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display on Sunday and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Tunisia finished bottom of Group F after suffering defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. Reports now indicate that eight unnamed players tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The 67-year-old tactician has faced criticism throughout Brazil’s World Cup campaign despite guiding the five-time champions to the top of Group C, eliminating Japan in the Round of 32 and setting up a clash against Norway on Sunday.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.
An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.
According to news outlet The Daily Mail, Lidia Silva Cruz was arrested by police in Tlalnepantla de Baz, near Mexico City, for her alleged involvement in the scheme alongside her boyfriend, who is still said to be on the run.
The Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Sunday that Williams sustained a “moderate” injury but still has a chance of returning later in the tournament.
Following their 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Sunday that they had been eliminated from the tournament despite remaining unbeaten in Group G.
The team had reportedly requested to stay in Seattle this week, but the request was rejected by local security officials. Instead, they will return to their primary training base in Spokane, Washington, 280 miles east of Seattle.
The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.
Iran had already moved its World Cup base to Mexico due to concerns stemming from tensions between the country and the United States. Of the 15 Iranian delegation members initially denied US visas, 10 submitted fresh applications after arriving in Mexico. It has now emerged that four of those appeals were successful.
The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.
Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".
The four-time world champions' main concern has been the high transportation costs associated with the tournament. Train tickets, which normally cost $12.90 (£9.50) from central New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—where Germany will face Ecuador in their final Group E match on June 25—were increased to $150 for the tournament before later being reduced to $98.
The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Matches will be played across major cities in the three countries, with millions of international visitors expected to travel across North America during the month-long event.
El Mencho headed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered one of the most dangerous criminal organisations in Mexico. Before his death, he was the country’s most wanted criminal, responsible for widespread drug trafficking and violence.