Misinformation! Wiper dismisses claims Kalonzo met Ruto
Addressing journalists on Thursday, Wambua insisted there had been no meeting between the two leaders and no discussions regarding any political cooperation or alliance.
Addressing journalists on Thursday, Wambua insisted there had been no meeting between the two leaders and no discussions regarding any political cooperation or alliance.
Wamalwa argued that neither United Alternative government nor Linda Mwananchi can defeat President William Ruto alone, saying victory will only come through unity, partnership, and combining youthful energy with experienced political leadership
The Western Kenya visit, branded the United Alternative Government tour, brought together several opposition leaders seeking to project unity and strengthen coordination ahead of 2027.
The opposition’s alternative fiscal framework proposes Sh4.32 trillion in spending, targeting a reduced fiscal deficit of Sh593.5 billion, equivalent to 2.8 per cent of GDP, compared to the government’s projected 5.3 per cent.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026.