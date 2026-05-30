Waiganjo dumps Gachagua's DCP after disputed Ol Kalou nominations

Gospel music artiste and Ol Kalou parliamentary aspirant Paul Waiganjo has announced his exit from the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), accusing the party of conducting an unfair nomination exercise and signalling a possible move to the Kenya Kwanza camp ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Waiganjo made the declaration on Friday, May 29, while attending a function in Nyandarua alongside Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. He said he had decided to sever ties with the party led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following concerns over how the party primaries were conducted.

The aspiring politician, who was seeking the DCP ticket for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, claimed the nomination process failed to meet expectations of fairness and transparency.

"Three weeks back, I was in the race for the DCP ticket for the Ol Kalou MP by-election. The truth is we experienced lots of challenges, what we expected did not happen. We had expected that the nomination would be free and fair, but that was not the case," he said.

Waiganjo further alleged that voters from outside the constituency were brought in to influence the outcome of the exercise in favour of a preferred candidate.

"We saw people being ferried from other constituencies to come and vote for a certain candidate, and they were under instructions to choose a certain candidate. The party that I had worked for failed me. I want to say I am no longer a DCP member. I wish all the candidates success. I will not be in DCP, I will listen to what the people will tell me and which party they prefer," he added.

While stopping short of naming his next political destination, Waiganjo suggested he could align himself with the Kenya Kwanza side, saying he would consult his supporters before making a final decision on the party he will work with going forward.

He also called for peaceful campaigns in Ol Kalou and urged residents to elect leaders capable of improving their livelihoods.

His remarks came as CS Miano publicly welcomed him to the Kenya Kwanza fold, describing the coalition as the team best placed to win both the by-election and future political contests.

"Welcoming our brother Paul Waiganjo to the team as we purposefully match forward together for Ol Kalou. Leadership is about bridging gaps and putting the people first. Together, we ensure a prosperous future for Nyandarua! Karibu," she said.

Waiganjo finished second in the DCP nominations after garnering 4,978 votes. The contest was won by Sammy Ngotho, who secured 12,957 votes to clinch the party ticket.

Following the primaries, DCP congratulated Ngotho on his victory and endorsed him as the party's candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

Ngotho is not new to the constituency's political scene. He previously contested the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket during the 2022 General Election, finishing second. After the election, he was appointed a protocol officer in the office of then Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the by-election race, Ngotho will face UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who won his party's nomination with 3,221 votes. Nyagah narrowly defeated George Wambugu Kanuri, who received 3,077 votes.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who died on March 29 while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election for July 16.