Cheruiyot to lead Kenya’s middle-distance charge in Rabat as Odira gets second chance

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Cheruiyot to lead Kenya’s middle-distance charge in Rabat as Odira gets second chance
Kenyam athlete Lillian Odira. PHOTO/ Team Kenya
In Summary

Odira will be making just her second career Diamond League appearance after debuting last year in Silesia, where she clocked 1:56.52 to finish behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who won in 1:54.74.

Kenya will be represented by a strong team of middle-distance runners at the upcoming Rabat Diamond League this Sunday at the Prince Moulay Stadium in Morocco, with Lilian Odira making only her second Diamond League appearance, while world 1,500m bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot leads the team.

Odira will be making just her second career Diamond League appearance after debuting last year in Silesia, where she clocked 1:56.52 to finish behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who won in 1:54.74. On Sunday in Rabat, she will attempt to redeem herself against Swiss sensation Audrey Werro, the 2026 world indoor 800m silver medallist, as well as American Addison Wiley.

Cheruiyot, on the other hand, will spearhead Kenya’s challenge in the men’s 1,500m, lining up for his second Diamond League outing of the season after launching his circuit campaign in Shanghai in the 3,000m, where he clocked 7:26.11 to finish second behind Belgium’s Mohamed Abdilaahi, who won in 7:25.77.

The 21-year-old Cheruiyot will be joined in Rabat by Festus Lagat, who will be chasing improved fortunes after finishing eighth in the 800m at the LA Track Festival on May 23 in 1:45.98. The duo will face strong competition from Portugal’s world 1,500m champion Isaac Nader and France’s Azeddine Habz.

Edmund Serem, the world bronze medallist, will lead Kenya’s charge in the men’s steeplechase despite opening his 2026 season with a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, clocking 8:25.85.

Serem will team up with Simon Koech and Abraham Serem in Rabat as Kenya fields a three-pronged assault in the barriers contest. The trio will face a strong challenge from Moroccan home favourite and two-time Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali.

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Rabat Odira Rabat Diamond League

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