Kip Keino Classic: World champion Odira loses her crown at home

It was a heartbreak for the World 800m champion Lilian Odira, who relinquished her Kip Keino title to Ethiopia’s 2025 world indoor 800m silver medal Nigist Gatechew on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium during the seventh edition of the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Odira hit the 400m mark in 56.47 before Gatechew took charge with less than 200m to go as the Ethiopian clocked 1:58.79 to win, Odira second in a season best of 1:59.15 as Ethiopia’s Habtam Gebeyehu managed a career best 1:59.72 for third place.

“Running sub-two in the first race this season signals a better season ahead. My coach was watching and she has noted the mistakes and we will go work on them,” said Odira. “I have a long season ahead, and I look forward to running fast times.”

However, it was a Kenyan affair in the men’s 800m with Kelvin Kimtai Loti ruling to roost in 1:43.63, edging out the African Games 800m champion Alex Ng’eno to second place in season best 1:44.12 as Noah Kibet clocked personal best 1:44.44 for third place.

“My tactics worked out well. I kicked at the right time and went all the way. I came here to win and I am happy,” said Loti, noting that Emmanuel Wanyonyi's victory in 1500m earlier inspired him.