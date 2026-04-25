Kipkorir wins 400m hurdles at Kip Keino Classic

Rotich Kipkorir is the new champion of the seventh edition of the Kip Keino Classic men’s 400m hurdles champion, a feat he achieved on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking after his race to the media, Kipkorir, who clocked a personal best of 48.99 seconds to win, beating Edward Nginjiri to second place in 51.10 as seasoned Moitalel Mpoke came third in 51.57, admitted that the season has started well for him as he looks to a busy 2026 calendar year.

“I had faith that I would improve on my personal best from last year. I have been working hard, especially in my hurdles clearance,” said Kipkorir, who finished third last year in 49.17 behind Kenya’s Wiseman Were (48.34 PB) and Tisang Kemorena (48.59 PB).

“It’s about being patient in training and leaving the rest to God,” said Kipkorir, who is in Kenya’s team for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

“My improvement has been gradual, and hitting my first sub-50 time last year was inspiring.”

Kipkorir's next outing is the 2026 Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for May 12-17 in Accra, Ghana.