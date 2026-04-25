Oketch retains Kip Keino Classic title

Kenya’s Mercy Oketch successfully defended her 400m title during the seventh edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Speaking after her race to Radio Generation, a fatigued and muscle-cramped Oketch said that she was tasting the waters as this race at Nyayo was her season opener.

" I am just beginning my season and wanted to see how far, and how fit I was," Oketch, gasping and panting for air to Radio Generation Editor Sammy Muraya.

"It was a good race but very tough. I trained to win, but a podium finish is okay with me. It was a good buildup for the World Relays in Botswana,” she continued.

" I am hopeful that since I started well at home, it's going to be a good year," she continued, adding that she expects a good 2026 calendar year.

The national champion cruised to victory in a season’s best time of 50.17 seconds, just three seconds shy of her meet record she set during last year’s edition at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

America’s Paris Peoples came second in 51.06 seconds as home-girl Mercy Chebet sealed the podium positions after setting her season best of 51.54 seconds.