Geco Tribe Chargers gear up for 2026 Rhino Charge

After months of upgrading their car, the Geco Tribe Chargers are optimistic about winning the 37th edition of the Rhino Charge in Samburu this weekend. The team is led by driver Mateus Finato.

Speaking ahead of the event on Friday, Finato said the team has focused heavily on improving the car’s reliability following lessons learned from previous editions of the competition.

“With Rhino Charge, you can never be fully ready, but we are in a good place,” he said.

“Every year we try to improve the car little by little. We worked on areas that failed previously, especially around the transmission and the winch setup, and so far the car is performing very well and we are happy with the progress,” he added.

The Geco Tribe Chargers have maintained the same core team over the years, something Finato says has helped strengthen coordination, trust, and experience within the group.

Other teams expected to challenge the Chargers include EV Explorers, Bush Babes, and Charging Hippos, as part of the event’s broader commitment to conservation and sustainability.

This weekend, the Rhino Charge will bring together competitors, conservationists, and adventure enthusiasts in one of Kenya’s toughest off-road motorsport events.