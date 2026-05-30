MP Atandi led Budget committee completes review of Sh4.785tn 2026/27 spending plan

Lawmakers in the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee have finished examining the Sh4.785 trillion spending plan for the 2026/27 financial year, clearing the way for the formal presentation of their report in the National Assembly next week on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The committee, led by Samuel Atandi, spent several weeks reviewing the estimates through a series of meetings with government officials, oversight institutions, and parliamentary committees as part of the budget scrutiny process covering both revenue projections and expenditure priorities.

The proposed financial plan sets aside Sh2.8 trillion for the National Executive, Sh50.8 billion for Parliament, Sh30.4 billion for the Judiciary, Sh1.5 trillion for Consolidated Fund Services, and Sh420 billion for transfers to county governments.

During the review period, the committee held consultations with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, and Budget and Fiscal Economic Affairs Director General Albert Mwenda, who presented details of the fiscal framework guiding the estimates.

The lawmakers also engaged the Parliamentary Service Commission through Commissioner Johnson Muthama, Commissioner Rachel Ameso, Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye, Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, and Parliamentary Joint Service Director General Clement Nyandiere.

Further discussions brought together chairpersons of key departmental committees covering Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations; Administration and Internal Security; Education; Regional Development; Labour; Lands; Tourism and Wildlife; Agriculture and Livestock; Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works; Environment, Forestry and Mining; and the Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation sectors.

The Office of the Auditor-General, led by Deputy Auditor-General for Corporate Services Isaac Ng’ang’a, also made submissions focusing on accountability and oversight aspects of the proposed spending framework.

Former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro also appeared before the committee, presenting proposals aimed at lowering fuel costs and easing the cost of living through adjustments in taxes and government spending.

Samuel Atandi said the review process was guided by the need to ensure responsible use of public funds, maintain fiscal stability, and align sector allocations with national development goals.

The committee is now expected to table its report before the National Assembly during the next sitting of the House.