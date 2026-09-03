Ndindi Nyoro: Ruto ignored warnings over my removal as Budget chair
According to Nyoro, the leaders who spoke to Ruto later shared with him the President’s response to their attempts to change his mind.
According to Nyoro, the leaders who spoke to Ruto later shared with him the President’s response to their attempts to change his mind.
The five-storey building, previously occupied by the insurance firm before it relocated its operations to Upper Hill about a year ago, has now become a point of contention over the timing of government spending on its refurbishment.
The Commission on Revenue Allocation had recommended Sh459 billion for counties in the 2026/27 financial year, widening the difference between technical advice and political agreement.
At the centre of the standoff is the amount set aside for counties. The National Assembly settled on Sh420 billion, while the Senate pushed the figure upward to Sh454.7 billion, arguing that devolved governments are under increasing financial strain linked to new obligations and outstanding bills.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) saw its budget rise to Sh64.1 billion after review by Parliament, up from the Sh58 billion proposed by the National Treasury.
The proposed financial plan sets aside Sh2.8 trillion for the National Executive, Sh50.8 billion for Parliament, Sh30.4 billion for the Judiciary, Sh1.5 trillion for Consolidated Fund Services, and Sh420 billion for transfers to county governments.
The department warned that several ongoing and planned projects may be affected if the shortfall is not addressed. These include programmes under regional development authorities, water projects, and community support initiatives focused on food security and climate resilience.
The Bills under consideration included the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Paul Abuor (Rongo), the Registration of Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), and the Agriculture and Livestock Extension Service Bill, 2024, introduced by John Kanyuithia Mutunga.