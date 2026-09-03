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Radio Generation Kenya

Budget and Appropriations Committee

Budget committee reviews three key legislative proposals
News

Budget committee reviews three key legislative proposals

The Bills under consideration included the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Paul Abuor (Rongo), the Registration of Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), and the Agriculture and Livestock Extension Service Bill, 2024, introduced by John Kanyuithia Mutunga.

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