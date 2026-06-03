Kenya, World Bank roll out expanded Nairobi commuter rail upgrade plan

A major plan to reshape Nairobi’s commuter rail system is now moving into an early rollout phase, with Kenya teaming up with the World Bank to back new infrastructure, modern trains and expanded transport links aimed at easing pressure on the city’s growing travel demand.

The programme, being driven by Kenya Railways Corporation, falls under the Kenya Urban Mobility Improvement Project (KUMIP) and is focused on improving transport flow across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

It brings together plans for rail expansion, upgraded stations, improved access roads, and better coordination of land use around key commuter corridors.

Authorities say the wider goal is to strengthen urban mobility systems while also improving rail-based passenger services, institutional capacity, and long-term planning around transport development in the capital region.

At the centre of the programme is the development of the Nairobi Central Station–Thika commuter rail corridor, alongside electrification of the existing Nairobi commuter rail network.

The project also includes the purchase of modern trainsets such as Electric Multiple Units and Diesel Electric Multiple Units.

Further works will cover the establishment of transit-oriented developments along the Nairobi Central Station–Thika corridor, as well as the building and equipping of maintenance workshops for both Electric and Diesel Electric Units.

Plans also include a facility for manufacturing spare parts for rolling stock, permanent way fittings and fasteners.

The initiative goes beyond rail upgrades, extending to road and station connectivity improvements. This includes construction of key access roads leading to commuter stations and development of multi-modal transfer points.

Among the listed works is the Likoni Road overpass over the railway line and its connecting road sections.

Additional components include the establishment of a concrete sleeper production plant and the acquisition of maintenance rolling stock such as locomotives, ballast hopper wagons, low-sided wagons and low-loader wagons.

Kenya Railways Corporation said it will collaborate with relevant agencies and county governments within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area to implement the programme.

“Procurement for the project will follow the World Bank Procurement Regulations for Investment Projects Financing (IPF) Borrowers,” reads the notice.

To prepare for implementation, the corporation has invited private sector players, suppliers and industry stakeholders to a consultative meeting scheduled for June 24, 2026, at the Railway Training Institute in South B, Nairobi.

The session will outline the project scope, expected procurement packages and implementation structure, while also gathering feedback from potential bidders on design suitability, sustainability and overall market readiness.

KRC also said it will seek views on procurement approaches and borrower Project Procurement Strategy for Development (PPSD) findings, indicative pricing, pricing methods, and other cost factors, as well as market trends and regional differences, including other major procurements bidders may already be considering that could affect capacity.

Further discussions will cover availability of alternative goods and services, product variations, emerging technologies, supply chain risks and innovation trends shaping the rail sector.

“The consultation will also serve as a market sounding exercise to obtain industry feedback for the preparation of Project Procurement Strategy,” reads the notice.

Stakeholders have been encouraged to participate in the meeting and contribute insights that may shape how the upcoming commuter rail upgrade programme is rolled out.