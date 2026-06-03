Nine Utumishi Girls students detained for 21 days over deadly fire probe

Corridors of Justice · David Abonyo ·
Nine Utumishi Girls students detained for 21 days over deadly fire probe
Utumishi Girls Academy. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The court granted the application after agreeing with the prosecution that investigations into possible arson and murder charges remain ongoing and require additional time to be completed.

A Naivasha court has allowed investigators more time to probe the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy fire, ordering that nine students linked to the case be detained for 21 days as forensic examinations, including DNA analysis, continue.

The decision was made after the Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought additional time to complete investigations into the blaze that claimed the lives of 16 students. The court agreed that inquiries into possible arson and murder charges are still ongoing and require further work before any decisions can be made.

During the proceedings, prosecutors told the court that several key forensic processes have not yet been completed. They said DNA analysis and other scientific tests remain underway and are crucial to establishing the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The prosecution argued that the continued detention of the students would allow investigators to complete their work without interference and ensure all evidence is properly examined.

They further argued that continued detention was required “not only to safeguard the integrity of investigations, but also for their own protection and welfare given the sensitivity and public interest surrounding the matter.”

Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramadhan directed that the minors be held at the Nakuru Children’s Home during the detention period. The court ordered that officers from the Children’s Department be allowed regular access to the students to monitor their welfare and ensure their rights are upheld.

The court also issued strict orders aimed at protecting the identity and privacy of the minors. Journalists and members of the public were barred from taking, publishing, sharing, or distributing images of the students.

According to the court, the restrictions are necessary to protect the children's privacy and to ensure compliance with laws governing cases involving minors.

In addition, the court directed that the students be granted access to legal representation and any other support services required while the matter remains under investigation.

The case will be mentioned on June 24, 2026, when investigators are expected to brief the court on the progress of the ongoing inquiry into the school fire that left 16 learners dead and shocked the region.

Tags

DPP arson Child protection school fire Utumishi Girls Academy Naivasha Law Courts Nakuru Children’s Home minors detention forensic DNA

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