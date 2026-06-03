Martial Arts: Seven Kenyans confirmed for Anza MMA on Saturday

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Martial Arts: Seven Kenyans confirmed for Anza MMA on Saturday
Fighter Ali Abad pictured during a past competition as he sends an opponent to the floor by a punch PHOTO/ANZA MMA
In Summary

In a press release sent to Radio Generation, the event organizers promised a highly charged international competition featuring participants from six countries across the East African region.

Seven Kenyans have been confirmed for the fight card and will compete in the second edition of the Anza Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Pro Nights, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Broadwalk Mall on Ojijo Road, Nairobi, from 5 p.m.

In a press release sent to Radio Generation, the event organizers promised a highly charged international competition featuring participants from six countries across the East African region.

"The highly anticipated event will bring together elite fighters from across East Africa, featuring athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan in what promises to be the most exciting MMA event the region has ever seen," read part of the statement.

Three Kenyans are on the main card: Ouhsummer Ali Abad, George "The Maverick" Itumo, and Kevin Odongo. Four others have been placed on the preliminary card: Alhassan Mosala, William Odino, Brian Munyi, and Leslie Masiga.

Following its inaugural edition in December 2025, the regional MMA event is set to return to Nairobi, with organizers also promising a talent identification programme that could see top fighters progress to professional MMA competitions globally.

OFFICIAL FIGHT CARD

Main Card

  • Ouhsummer Ali Abad "Ninja Turtle" (Kenya) vs Peter Bushak (South Sudan)
  • George "The Maverick" Itumo (Kenya) vs Ken Boton (DR Congo)
  • Kevin Odongo (Kenya) vs Romain Kasase (DR Congo)
  • Rashid Mlegelo (Tanzania) vs Chilufya (Zambia)

Preliminary Card

  • Alhassan Mosala (Kenya) vs William Odino (Kenya)
  • Mende (Zambia) vs Angtenda (DR Congo)
  • Brian Munyi (Kenya) vs Farouk Ogwal (Uganda)
  • Thon (South Sudan) vs Mukiibi (Uganda)
  • Leslie Masiga (Kenya) vs Justin Okot (Uganda)

Tags

ANZA MMA Pro Nights Mixed Martial

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