No change in electricity prices after Kenya Power tariff plan is withdrawn

Electricity consumers across the country will continue paying the current rates after the government confirmed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company’s (KPLC) retail tariff review application submitted on March 31, 2026 has been withdrawn.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum on Wednesday said the decision follows consultations within government and engagement with stakeholders aimed at protecting households and businesses from higher power costs.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi says the move is meant to ease pressure on consumers while supporting economic activity, adding that electricity supply and service delivery will continue normally despite the withdrawal of the proposed review.

“The law further requires that electricity tariff setting be guided by the principles of transparency, fairness, cost recovery, consumer protection, and the long-term reliability and sustainability of power supply.”

Following the withdrawal of the application by Kenya Power and Lighting Company, the current retail electricity tariffs will remain unchanged unless a lawful review is carried out under the Energy Act.

“Following the withdrawal of the application, the current retail electricity tariffs shall remain in force and unchanged.”

The Ministry assured the public that power supply will not be affected and services will continue as normal.

“The withdrawal of the application does not affect the continued delivery of electricity services.”

It also acknowledged public participation in the process, saying stakeholder feedback was taken into account.

“The Ministry appreciates the views, feedback, and participation of consumers, industry players, and members of the public throughout this process.”

The Ministry reiterated that any future tariff changes will follow the established legal framework under the Energy Act, with oversight from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

It added that the focus remains on maintaining affordable and reliable electricity while ensuring stability in the energy sector.