No change in electricity prices after Kenya Power tariff plan is withdrawn
The Ministry assured the public that power supply will not be affected and services will continue as normal.
The Ministry assured the public that power supply will not be affected and services will continue as normal.
The Ministry of Energy stated that fuel imports are arriving on schedule, storage levels remain stable, and distribution through the country’s supply chain is continuing without interruption.
TAccording to the ministry, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10 percent between March and April 2026, while Diesel recorded a rise of more than 20 percent over the same period. Kerosene posted a smaller increase during the review window
Karua called on citizens to organise and demand accountability, arguing that Kenyans should not continue carrying the burden of systems they did not create, and urging collective action for better leadership and public service delivery.
The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) is now urging the Ministry of Energy to come out clearly on the actual status of fuel availability in the country, explain the cause of the shortages, and outline steps being taken to restore normal supply.
Addressing the press on Monday, April 20, 2026, Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor said global fuel markets are experiencing heightened volatility due to geopolitical developments, including risks to critical supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
The Energy and Petroleum Ministry is now preparing to conduct the country’s first competitive auction for 10 exploration blocks in the Anza and Lamu basins.
The Deputy President noted that since the current administration took office in 2022, approximately 1.3 million homes have been connected to electricity, raising the total number of connected households nationwide to nearly 11 million.