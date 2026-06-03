MPs grill Correctional Services PS over Sh451m hospital pending bills and stalled prison projects

Parliamentary scrutiny intensified on Wednesday as the Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco, was put on the spot over delayed payments and unresolved financial obligations tied to the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital project, with MPs questioning how hundreds of millions in pending bills accumulated despite clear audit warnings.

Muhia-Beacco appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Butere MP Tindi Scott Mwale, following audit findings by the Office of the Auditor General that highlighted weak documentation, rising liabilities, and unclear financial approvals in the project’s implementation.

The audit report showed that outstanding bills for the 2022/23 financial year had risen to more than Sh451 million. Only Sh40 million has been paid after intervention from the Treasury, leaving over Sh411 million still unpaid.

The Principal Secretary told MPs that part of the debt is expected to be cleared in the next financial cycle, adding that Sh222.83 million has been factored into the 2026/27 budget to reduce the arrears.

However, lawmakers raised concerns over the decision-making process behind the project, demanding clarity on approvals, funding flow, and accountability, especially given that the hospital was launched under a presidential directive during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwire questioned the financial logic behind the payments, stating, "You say that out of Sh451 million you just paid Sh40 million; however, you say that you've been provided with the budget, hence I'm not aware of the budget approval. Which country I'm in? How sure are we that this is not hearsay? How will you even avoid court awards because there are delayed payments?"

Chepalungu MP Victor Mandazi also sought answers on the project’s background, asking, "Nothing is being mentioned in settling the pending bills; what was happening here? What is the history of this hospital?"

In response, the Principal Secretary explained, "This hospital was constructed under the presidential directives in the year 2021/22, and it was handed over by the contractor in the Year May, 2024, and the construction was done by KDF, and the person we owe is the Department of Defense."

The explanation sparked further concern, with Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo questioning the legal standing of such directives, stating, "On this issue of the presidential declaration is prohibited in the constitution."

Aldai MP Marianne Keitany pressed for proof of engagement with the Treasury, asking, "What proof are you providing to share with us to confirm you requested the funds from the Treasury?"

Attention also shifted to court awards linked to the project, initially placed at about Sh14 million. The Principal Secretary said efforts had been made to reduce the figure, stating, "We've made tremendous efforts in reducing court awards from Sh14 million to Sh1 million and the only reason is that the lack of support documents from those who are intended to be paid."

MPs dismissed the explanation and pressed for accountability.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwire questioned further, asking, "Why did this not court awards been avoided? Why did you not do the right thing? Why lose this huge amount of awards?"

Mary Emase raised concerns over missing paperwork, stating, "Why is there inadequate documentation? You did not pay because of the budget, which amount are you referring to? Give us a different reason. This is a lie."

Otiende Amollo also cast doubt on the responses, asking, "Are you sure your responses are correct? We gave additional funding can to disclose how much we gave you now because you've raised it."

Beyond the hospital matter, the Auditor General also flagged a stalled perimeter wall at Shimo la Tewa Maximum Prison valued at Sh24.8 million. The project began in May 2017 but stalled in December of the same year after the contractor left the site.

The report further stated, "It was reported that on 24th July, 2018, 95 metres of the wall collapsed in the area between watch towers 2 and 3. The contractor abandoned the site when it was 60 percent complete, and the wall remained uncompleted for three years."

The Principal Secretary told the committee, "The structure redesigned the work, and the work is now ongoing under the supervision of the public works department."

Otiende Amollo rejected the explanation, saying, "This response is misleading, and you should summon your officers to give you the true information."

He added, "The wall was poorly done. This design was of poor workmanship. We must take a legal recommendation, and this is a false response."

Naisula called for a deeper technical review, stating, "A lot of issues raised by the OAG should be taken seriously, and we must pursue this, and we recommend the structural engineer to appear with you."

The committee said it will demand more documents and summon technical officers as investigations into correctional infrastructure spending deepen.