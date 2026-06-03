Iran accuses US and Gulf states as tensions escalate across the region

Tensions across the Gulf have escalated after Iran accused the United States of striking an oil tanker and a telecommunications tower, and went further to allege that Kuwait and Bahrain were involved in supporting the operations.

Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.

In a statement released on Wednesday during a period of rising instability in the Gulf, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Kuwait and Bahrain bear “direct and clear responsibility” for the attacks. It alleged that their territory and facilities were used to facilitate United States military operations targeting Iranian interests, a claim that has added a new layer of tension to already strained relations in the region.

The ministry also stated that Iran reserves the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond to future attacks, signalling the possibility of further escalation if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Military developments on the ground have deepened concerns. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said retaliatory missile and drone strikes launched against Kuwait and Bahrain “should serve as a lesson” to the United States following what it described as an American barrage of missiles and drones targeting Iranian interests.

The confrontation has also spilled into civilian areas. Kuwait’s military reported that drone and missile strikes hit a terminal at Kuwait International Airport, leading to what it described as “significant material damage” and leaving several people injured. The airport was later closed as emergency teams moved in to secure the area and assess the damage.

Images from the site showed smoke rising from fuel storage areas near the airport, raising fears that critical infrastructure such as transport and energy facilities could become more exposed if the fighting continues.

Elsewhere in the region, security alerts were reported in Israel’s northern border area. The Israeli military said air raid sirens sounded after what it described as a “hostile aircraft infiltration.” It also said it intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon, although officials did not confirm whether the incident was connected to the Gulf escalation.

Diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington have also been affected. Reports from Tehran indicated that exchanges of messages between the two sides have been suspended following the worsening security situation. However, officials have not confirmed a full collapse of discussions.

Iranian media reports suggest that talks linked to an initial memorandum of understanding between the two countries have been paused for several days. Officials in Tehran are said to be demanding “tangible verification” before committing to any steps toward ending hostilities, reflecting deep mistrust between both sides.

Analysts following the situation say Iran may further rely on regional allies and proxy groups as part of what has been described as a “mosaic defence” strategy, a system designed to respond across multiple fronts.

International concern has continued to grow. China has called on both Iran and the United States to maintain the ceasefire and keep diplomatic channels open, warning that renewed conflict would serve no side’s interests.

The crisis has also revived debate around earlier diplomatic breakdowns, with some observers arguing that the collapse of the nuclear agreement reached during former United States President Barack Obama’s time contributed to the cycle of worsening tensions seen today.

As accusations, strikes, and diplomatic uncertainty continue to unfold, attention remains focused on whether the situation can be contained or whether it risks expanding into a wider regional conflict. For now, Tehran maintains its position that it will act in self-defence, while regional governments remain on alert over a fast-changing security environment.